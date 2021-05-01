Byron Williams: Classical education is essential to freedom

Any authentic understanding of the classics is not merely the study of dead white guys; it also includes dead people of color — all have something important to convey to the present generation.

A nation suffering from an acute form of civil ignorance (a lack of appreciation for what’s required of every citizen) can ill afford to discard a critical component of enlightenment. The human condition is not black and white, as it is often erroneously portrayed, but rather multiple shades of gray.

The classics are where one gains an appreciation for critical thinking, finding comfort while existing in the discomfort of ambiguity.

Is there no longer space for curiosity? Shouldn’t certainty, which is the rival of intellectualism, take a backseat to nuance? Are we not better as a culture when different perspectives are viewed as opportunities to enhance one’s knowledge base that does not necessitate altering one’s overarching opinion?

Familiarity with the classics would greatly aid the aforementioned questions, but also our constitutional adherence. We would be less inclined to tether our constitutional understanding with the outcome of a Supreme Court decision, opting instead for the paradoxical approach of supporting something constitutionally that we might otherwise oppose.