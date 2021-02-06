Byron Williams: Consequential presidencies marred by failures

Given the mental, physical and economic toll 2020 continues to have on the nation’s psyche, it’s amazing that the span between Nov. 22, 1963, and Aug. 9, 1974, didn’t place the overwhelming majority of Americans on a steady intake of the anti-depression medications available at the time.
In addition to the social tension that defined the era, the nation was led during that period by two neo-Macbethian presidents, Lyndon Johnson and Richard Nixon.
Johnson is the standard bearer of the Vietnam conflict and Nixon will be remembered for Watergate. Though they were beneficiaries of two of the most impressive reelection victories in presidential history, within two years each man would experience the cheers of victory dissipating, becoming distant and hollow memories.
The circuitous route that brought both men to the White House began on Nov. 22, 1963, the day President Kennedy was assassinated. Johnson, as Kennedy’s vice president, had gone from the powerful Senate majority leader to politically neutered. The window on his political future had seemingly closed. But when those shots rang out in Dallas, the man, according to biographer Robert Caro, mocked by many within the Kennedy administration as “Rufus Cornpone,” suddenly became the leader of the free world.
Having lost the presidency in 1960 and suffering a humiliating defeat in 1962 in his bid to become governor of California, an embittered Richard Nixon lashed out at the media, appearing to offer his own political obituary, “You won’t have Nixon to kick around anymore.” But after JFK’s assassination, the upheaval that defined the 1960s and Johnson’s mishandling of Vietnam, Nixon would be back.
Johnson was a legislative genius, honing his skills in Congress, masterfully displaying those skills as president to enact civil rights legislation and myriad domestic initiatives, including Medicare and Medicaid, that would become known under the banner of the Great Society.
From 1952 to 1972, only once did Nixon’s name not appear on the national ticket. As president, he negotiated a peace accord in Vietnam, but not without increasing the bombing. He signed the Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty with the Soviet Union, which led to the signing of the Helsinki Accords after he left office. In 1972, Nixon visited China, ushering a new era in Sino-U.S. relations, effectively removing China as a Cold War adversary.
Under Nixon, the Environmental Protection Agency was created. He opened doors for women’s athletics by signing Title IX, and much to the chagrin of conservatives, canceled the convertibility of the U.S. dollar to gold.
But there was also Watergate — a scandal that still does not possess a cogent response to the preliminary question: “Why?”
Many JFK acolytes maintain that the domestic legislation pushed through by Johnson was conceived during Kennedy’s “New Frontier” and should be known as the “Kennedy-Johnson programs,” but offer no such qualification when it comes to Vietnam. Yet every president from Harry Truman to Kennedy bore some responsibility for Vietnam becoming an American quagmire.
Johnson worsened the untenable predicament. When Johnson became president there were roughly 16,000 military advisers in Vietnam. When he left office in 1969, there were more than 548,000 U.S. soldiers deployed and more than 30,000 casualties for a conflict his administration had known since 1965 was not winnable.
Johnson and Nixon have long held my political interest, though I have profound disagreements with both. They were so close to greatness, yet their political epitaphs invariably begin with tragedy. I can think of no other two presidents who rode both ends of the triumph and tragedy continuum serving so close together.
My curiosity is enhanced by the seemingly paradoxical phenomenon that their greatest achievements were antithetical to the political persona each developed. Johnson as a Texas lawmaker possessed segregationist sympathies before championing civil rights legislation as president. Nixon, before going to China, had well established his anti-Communist bona fides.
They will never hold our imagination or interest like Kennedy, though their collective achievements, as presidents, were unquestionably superior. But the modern American presidency is not solely about doing stuff; it also includes an unspoken relationship with the people to earn and maintain their trust; character matters. Johnson and Nixon fell short on these latter considerations. However they are remembered, it will be accompanied by the lingering shadow of “what if?”
Moreover, they governed at a time when facts were still the most persuasive deterrent to sycophant party loyalty — something this political age has willingly abandoned.
Take away Vietnam and Watergate and both men would most likely be knocking on the door that leads to the pantheon of great presidents. But those episodes cannot be taken away. History offers no mulligans.
The Rev. Byron Williams (byron@publicmorality.org), a writer and the host of "The Public Morality" on WSNC 90.5, lives in Winston-Salem.