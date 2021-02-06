Byron Williams: Consequential presidencies marred by failures

Given the mental, physical and economic toll 2020 continues to have on the nation’s psyche, it’s amazing that the span between Nov. 22, 1963, and Aug. 9, 1974, didn’t place the overwhelming majority of Americans on a steady intake of the anti-depression medications available at the time.

In addition to the social tension that defined the era, the nation was led during that period by two neo-Macbethian presidents, Lyndon Johnson and Richard Nixon.

Johnson is the standard bearer of the Vietnam conflict and Nixon will be remembered for Watergate. Though they were beneficiaries of two of the most impressive reelection victories in presidential history, within two years each man would experience the cheers of victory dissipating, becoming distant and hollow memories.

The circuitous route that brought both men to the White House began on Nov. 22, 1963, the day President Kennedy was assassinated. Johnson, as Kennedy’s vice president, had gone from the powerful Senate majority leader to politically neutered. The window on his political future had seemingly closed. But when those shots rang out in Dallas, the man, according to biographer Robert Caro, mocked by many within the Kennedy administration as “Rufus Cornpone,” suddenly became the leader of the free world.