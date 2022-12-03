Byron Williams: Court condemns seditious conspiracy

Under the U.S. Code, seditious conspiracy occurs when: “Two or more persons in any state or territory, or in any place subject to the jurisdiction of the United States, conspire to overthrow, put down, or to destroy by force the Government of the United States, or to levy war against them, or to oppose by force the authority thereof, or by force to prevent, hinder, or delay the execution of any law of the United States, or by force to seize, take, or possess any property of the United States contrary to the authority thereof, they shall each be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than twenty years, or both.”

One need not possess a Juris Doctorate to surmise with reasonable certainty that anyone involved in the planning of the Jan. 6 riot could be found guilty under the seditious conspiracy law. This was the conclusion that a federal jury reached last week as it convicted Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes.

Rhodes, along with several others, was convicted under the U.S. Code for seditious conspiracy. The Justice Department alleged, and the jury agreed, that the Oath Keepers, led by Rhodes, conspired to forcibly stop the peaceful transfer of presidential power from then-President Donald Trump to President-elect Joe Biden and plotted to attack the U.S. Capitol.

Marching across the Edmund Pettus Bridge on Bloody Sunday was legitimate political protest, not an attempt to undermine democracy.

It’s difficult to comprehend that the Republican Party not only rebuked several GOP lawmakers who spoke out against the deadly Jan. 6 riot, but also officially declared the riot to be “legitimate political discourse.” But here we are.

A federal court fairly convicted individuals for seditious actions that one of the major political parties deemed legitimate, pregnant with rationales based on inaccuracies ranging from the misinformed to the mendacious.

We’re not talking about policy differences of opinion. This is not the flat Earth contingency decrying that climate change is a liberal hoax or different philosophical positions on the best way to lower inflation; the question before us: Where does one stand on seditious conspiracy?

As I have expressed in previous columns, the ongoing American experiment, which tests the hypothesis of whether the people can govern themselves, rests on the ideals of liberty and equality. Any civic excavation about the American project will invariably lead one to conclude that we’ve been held together for more than two centuries by those aforementioned ideals.

Without those radical ideals, we’re nothing more than a large banana republic with a veneer of democratic rhetoric. Maintaining that Jan. 6 is legitimate political discourse serves only to promote malfeasance as an official position of the Republican Party.

In the marketplace of ideas there should be vigorous debate and differences of opinion, but with an implied assumption that no orthodoxy is in sole possession of THE truth. But when one of the two major political parties realizes its political fortunes outside the democratic guardrails in the thicket of unsubstantiated conspiracy theories, it fundamentally weakens the experiment.

This is not something that can be dismissed with predictable retorts such as “both sides are guilty” or “What about (fill in the blank)?” Painstaking efforts to present Hunter Biden’s laptop as the immoral equivalent are mere folly.

These juvenile utterances are used to justify what cannot be justified. Moreover, in the binary cocoon that dominates public discourse, criticism of Republicans is deemed as support for Democrats. This, too, is but a simplistic diversion. Our system of government requires both parties actively competing toward our highest ideals, not our primordial impulses.

Like Pearl Harbor and 9/11, Jan. 6 reflects one of those moments when there should be no daylight between the two major political parties. No amount of innuendo should be implored to hide behind unsubstantiated conjecture.

No amount of zealous antipathy toward the Democrats can justify aligning with subversion. The continued support for a political party that cannot admit that Jan. 6 was an attempt to undermine democracy renders such backing tantamount to being an unindicted co-conspirator.

Whenever one of America’s major political parties legitimizes something that has been deemed seditious in a court of law, it must either atone for its egregious lack of judgment or cease to function in its present capacity. There is no third option available.