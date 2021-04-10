Byron Williams: Critical thinking requires nuance

The use of the 21st century N-word (nuance) is almost as inflammatory as its nefarious antecedent. As a nation, we have become increasingly allergic to nuance.

Nuance challenges the orthodoxy of certainty; it makes critical thinking a perquisite lest one be trapped in the abyss of frustration. Without nuance, we become tethered to an unsagacious binary orthodoxy that can only see the world in black and white, unappreciative of the gray that exists in between.

Ironically, Justice Thurgood Marshall, who argued before the Court in Brown v. Board of Education, which struck down segregation in public schools, was among the eight justices that held for Brandenburg. What was the likelihood that Marshall was aware of the speech in question?

Brandenburg offers an instructive constitutional lesson; it is possible to abhor the speech while defending the constitutional principle. A judicious understanding of the Constitution includes appreciation for its paradoxical and subversive quality.

It demands support or opposition for issues on constitutional grounds that may differ from how one feels personally. This may be the most persuasive barometer for determining our constitutional adherence. But the organic byproduct of reactionary impulses restricts our vision so that we can only see the validity of the position we hold.