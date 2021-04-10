Byron Williams: Critical thinking requires nuance

Brandenburg v. Ohio has long been a seminal First Amendment case taught at practically every accredited law school in the nation.
In 1964, Clarence Brandenburg was an Ohio Ku Klux Klan leader who gave inflammatory speeches, denigrating certain ethnicities, peppered with racial epithets, including the N-word.
Brandenburg suggested in his speeches the possibility of violence against certain groups. He was charged with violating Ohio’s Criminal Syndicalism law, which made it a crime to “advocate ... the duty, necessity, or propriety of crime, sabotage, or unlawful methods of terrorism.” He was fined and sentenced to serve one to 10 years in prison.
In 1969, the Supreme Court unanimously ruled (8-0) that government could not punish inflammatory speech unless that speech is “directed to inciting or producing imminent lawless action and is likely to incite or produce such action.”
In the footnotes of many constitutional law books are Brandenburg’s actual words that led to his arrest.
It was reported recently that Wake Forest University constitutional law professor Michael Curtis read Brandenburg’s remarks in class, which included use of the N-word. Reportedly, students complained about Curtis’ reading of the footnotes, which may have led to his announced retirement. I am frankly bewildered by the complaints.
Full disclosure: Curtis has appeared on my radio show, The Public Morality. I have also served as an adjunct professor at Wake Forest University.
Beyond its well-earned reputation for being arguably the most radioactive word in the American lexicon, the N-word possesses no real definition. Words do indeed matter, but they only have power bequeathed by us.
I totally understand; the N-word is offensive. But are we now living in a world where one of the nation’s leading law schools cannot differentiate between, say, (Birmingham Public Safety Commissioner) Eugene “Bull” Connor’s use of the word as he unleashed high-pressured fire hoses and police dogs on non-violent demonstrators in 1963, and a constitutional law professor quoting Brandenburg’s crude remarks in 2021?
Please tell me there’s more to this story. Did Curtis read the footnotes in blackface while playing a banjo? Were there extemporaneous utterances of “Sieg Heil” added for emphasis?
Though the First Amendment does not apply to private institutions of higher learning, the latitude the court originally held for Brandenburg’s actual speech was much wider than what Wake Forest School of Law appeared willing to afford Curtis for reading the footnotes.
In their attempt to protect students who heard the infamous N-Word in Curtis’ class, Wake Forest School of Law appears to have abdicated the much-needed 21st century version.
The use of the 21st century N-word (nuance) is almost as inflammatory as its nefarious antecedent. As a nation, we have become increasingly allergic to nuance.
Nuance challenges the orthodoxy of certainty; it makes critical thinking a perquisite lest one be trapped in the abyss of frustration. Without nuance, we become tethered to an unsagacious binary orthodoxy that can only see the world in black and white, unappreciative of the gray that exists in between.
Ironically, Justice Thurgood Marshall, who argued before the Court in Brown v. Board of Education, which struck down segregation in public schools, was among the eight justices that held for Brandenburg. What was the likelihood that Marshall was aware of the speech in question?
Brandenburg offers an instructive constitutional lesson; it is possible to abhor the speech while defending the constitutional principle. A judicious understanding of the Constitution includes appreciation for its paradoxical and subversive quality.
It demands support or opposition for issues on constitutional grounds that may differ from how one feels personally. This may be the most persuasive barometer for determining our constitutional adherence. But the organic byproduct of reactionary impulses restricts our vision so that we can only see the validity of the position we hold.
Was this a missed opportunity for students to examine the reasons for their discomfort with Curtis’ reading? What other inflammatory words are lurking on the pages to be read by unsuspecting professors, only to potentially unearth the delicate sensibilities of offended students?
The teachable moment, in this context, may only apply to law school professors, who must now anticipate the student’s subjective and reactionary feelings.
Will the complaints issued against Curtis be the petri dish that grows the culture of intellectual “safe space” so that students can retreat from perspectives in tension with their own?
Under the tsunami of the so-called “woke” generation, it appears ignorance pervades. Wake Forest School of Law may have done its students a disservice by giving in to their illiberal whims, promoting the fallacious imagery of the safe space that exists adjacent to the domiciles harboring Bigfoot and the Loch Ness Monster.
The Rev. Byron Williams (byron@publicmorality.org), a writer and the host of “The Public Morality” on WSNC 90.5, lives in Winston-Salem.