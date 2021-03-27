Byron Williams: D.C. statehood is a moral imperative

Political blinders prohibit us from seeing collectively the absurdity of residents of the nation’s capital not having federal representation. D.C. votes overwhelming Democratic. If the opposite were true, it would most likely be Republicans leading the charge for statehood. But the civic virtue should be measured only by whether the franchise is being realized in full.

Oftentimes the challenge to understand and appreciate the ongoing American narrative is the incongruence between the origins of something and its impact on the present day. This is hardly a symbolic debate when living in the nation’s capital equates to being denied the franchise at the federal level. Moreover, it does not suffice to offer that what the founders articulated is somehow the eternal protective coating that supports violating a fundamental civil right.

Should residents of the nation’s capital bear the dual burden of having the highest per capita tax rate while being denied federal representation? Is this a phenomenon that should exist in perpetuity?

Assuming it can be agreed that few Americans living outside the District of Columbia would accept the aforementioned as a viable practice, what should be the remedy?