Byron Williams: Deion Sanders’ success raises questions

Eddie Robinson and Clarence “Big House” Gaines are two of the greatest coaches in the history of college football and basketball, respectively.

For 56 years, Robinson roamed the sidelines as the head football coach at Grambling State University. At his retirement in 1997, Robinson held the record for most college victories with 408, coaching numerous individuals who would eventually be inducted in the NFL Hall of Fame.

Gaines displayed his coaching genius at Winston-Salem State University. His 828 victories still rank in the top 20 in college basketball history. Like Robinson, Gaines coached a number of great players, including NBA Hall of Famer Earl “The Pearl” Monroe. Robinson and Gaines are also linked because their respective careers were conducted at HBCUs.

Robinson and Gaines were the unintended consequences of American segregation. Their genius shone bright during the heyday of HBCU athletics. If they were not harnessed by racial impediments, would Robinson and Gaines have stayed at their particular schools for a combined 103 years? It’s difficult to say.

What we do know is that college athletics is a different beast today. Football and basketball, in particular, are multi-billion-dollar enterprises — farm systems for the professional ranks. This is the climate that brought NFL hall of famer Deion Sanders to Jackson State University as its head football coach.

In his three years at Jackson State, Sanders elevated the profile of the football program to national recognition. But Sanders has taken his talents to Boulder to become the head coach at the University of Colorado. Hardly a football juggernaut, had it not been for its 20-13 victory over California, the University of Colorado would have gone this season without a victory.

But Sanders’ departure was not merely the case of his taking a new opportunity, as standard practice in the coaching carousel. He had been bequeathed with the title of HBCU savior — the one who would return HBCU athletics to its glory days. Whether this is what Sanders portrayed before taking the job at Jackson State, what some assumed/hoped for, or a combination thereof, Sanders’ leaving became a sore spot, particularly among many within the HBCU community.

To hold, as some do, that Sanders gave the false impression that he was there for the long haul, that his commitment was based on changing the landscape of HBCU athletics, seems a tad naïve.

It’s quite possible that not only did Sanders convey those feelings, but he also believed them at the time, prior to winning his first game as a head coach. The college coaching vortex, much like our politics, is an amoral enterprise.

Should we assume the standards at HBCUs differ? Should Sanders have stayed, forgoing the natural desire to see if his coaching abilities could resurrect a program like Colorado? Should he have said, “I made this commitment, and I must keep it, changing landscape notwithstanding”?

Jackson State is to be commended for providing Sanders with an opportunity. And Sanders clearly made the best of that opportunity. Would we expect the paid intern to remain in perpetuity, especially when the right opportunity presented itself?

Though it is not an apt comparison to place HBCUs in the “intern” category, Sanders’ reported $5 million salary at Colorado, though a substantial improvement from his $300,000 at Jackson State, does not put him in the top 25 Division 1 coaching salaries reported in 2022. Is coaching at an HBCU the lone profession where one should sacrifice personal interest in lieu of loyalty to the greater good?

The bitterness that many felt when it was announced that Sanders was leaving Jackson State was rooted in betrayal; it was Deion just being Deion. That very well may be true, but without the bitterness of racism and Jim Crow segregation, one can only speculate the professional trajectories of Robinson and Gaines. Their greatness was buried under an airtight seal of bigotry. We can only lament that their coaching prowess was not seen on a larger scale.

But progress is a double-edged sword; it gives and it takes away. It is natural, given Sanders’ success at Jackson State, that someone would come calling. It is the contagious nature of success.

Without America’s sin of racism, I have little doubt that other universities would have called on Robinson and Gaines to coach their Division 1 programs. Unlike Sanders, we can only speculate on their response.