Byron Williams: Democracy: A fading fad?

There is a trend that globalization now includes democratic nihilism. Democracy, however defined, is in decline. Last week, France held an election where nearly 70% of the electorate stayed at home.
The notion that sovereignty rests with the people is becoming as fashionable as the typewriter, dot-matrix printers and the floppy disk.
According to the Varieties of Democracy Institute 2020 report, the global share of democracies declined from 54% in 2009 to 49% in 2019, and a greater share of the global population lived in autocratic countries (6% in 2009, 34% in 2019). The report also attributes the decline to the weakening of state-led political institutions that sustain the democratic system, such as the peaceful transition of power or electoral systems.
Hold on, Byron! Were you not aware that the 2020 election in the United States produced the largest turnout since 1900?
That indeed is a hopeful sign, given that it occurred in the midst of a global pandemic. But a single election does not make a trend.
Moreover, how much of that turnout, for and against, was based on the passions aroused by a single individual? Lest we forget, between the huge voter turnout and the presidential inauguration, America’s unprecedented 232 years of peaceful transition of power came to an end on Jan. 6.
We watch, with numbing silence, as our democratic norms are hollowed out. We’ve justified their erosion as long as it derails the perceived agenda of the party in opposition. In this context, self-immolation becomes a small price to pay for the immediate gratification and the empty calories of self-righteousness.
The most blatant response to the record 2020 turnout has been the systematic attempts to make voting more onerous. Lies, innuendo and conspiracy theories have replaced facts to strike at the very core of democratic responsibility.
It’s been well-documented that there were no voting irregularities in 2020 and none to speak of since the Supreme Court’s decision in Shelby County v. Holder, which ruled against the preclearance provision in Section 5 of the 1965 Voting Rights Act.
According to a report by the Brennan Center for Justice, incidents of voter fraud are actually traceable to other sources, such as clerical errors or bad data-matching practices. The actual incident rates between 0.0003% and 0.0025%. Given this tiny incident rate for voter impersonation fraud, it is more likely, the report noted, that an American “will be struck by lightning than that he will impersonate another voter at the polls.”
As one of my students pointed out last week in our civics intensive, on three specific occasions (15th, 19th and 26th) has the Constitution been amended to expand voting rights. Women had to wait an additional 50 years for the franchise to be extended after the 15th Amendment specifically removed abridging the vote to Black men. And it wasn’t until 1965 that full citizenship including voting rights became ubiquitous for Black Americans and other people of color.
We’re no longer in a battle for the marketplace of ideas to move the country forward; it’s a Battle Royal cage match that would make World Wrestling Entertainment proud. It’s power for power’s sake, where cannibalism has matriculated to devouring our democratic guardrails.
Though we have a long history of limiting the franchise as examples of America at its worst, we are succumbing to a post-partisanship belief that America’s democratic-republican form of government can only be saved by contracting who participates.
When will we think beyond stereotypes? When will we resist the temptation to be entertained by the cacophony of others, opting instead to conduct the arduous work that keeps democratic forms of government thriving by informing ourselves?
We’ve adopted a pre-constitutional identity. Like the fledgling colonies that viewed the United States of a plural noun, states are delineated by color-coordinated and philosophical specificity.
Any form of nihilism in the United States is, in my view, more acute because America is an ongoing experiment, testing the elasticity of its commitment to the ideals of liberty and equality.
Its continuation depends on the participation of its citizens. It relies on an informed citizenry, not just about the issue de jour, but also the foundational elements that gave rise to its creation. The closer we come to achieving those goals, the closer we come to realizing our initial creed found in the Declaration of Independence.
I don’t fear America being led by authoritarian rule; I am concerned that within the context of a so-called democracy, in the words of Gertrude Stein, there will be no there there.
The Rev. Byron Williams (byron@publicmorality.org), a writer and the host of “The Public Morality” on WSNC 90.5, lives in Winston-Salem.