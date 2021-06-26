Byron Williams: Democracy: A fading fad?

We watch, with numbing silence, as our democratic norms are hollowed out. We’ve justified their erosion as long as it derails the perceived agenda of the party in opposition. In this context, self-immolation becomes a small price to pay for the immediate gratification and the empty calories of self-righteousness.

The most blatant response to the record 2020 turnout has been the systematic attempts to make voting more onerous. Lies, innuendo and conspiracy theories have replaced facts to strike at the very core of democratic responsibility.

It’s been well-documented that there were no voting irregularities in 2020 and none to speak of since the Supreme Court’s decision in Shelby County v. Holder, which ruled against the preclearance provision in Section 5 of the 1965 Voting Rights Act.

According to a report by the Brennan Center for Justice, incidents of voter fraud are actually traceable to other sources, such as clerical errors or bad data-matching practices. The actual incident rates between 0.0003% and 0.0025%. Given this tiny incident rate for voter impersonation fraud, it is more likely, the report noted, that an American “will be struck by lightning than that he will impersonate another voter at the polls.”