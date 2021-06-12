Byron Williams: Democracy: another lost cause?

Poll after poll suggests Americans want Congress to work in a bipartisan fashion. I believe this is true, but I also hold that we need to understand how the respondents define bipartisanship. Is it opposing sides reaching an agreement or is it one side capitulating to the desires of the other?

We maintain the external trappings of democratic rule, but the corresponding spirit is being hollowed out. How we feel about such efforts depends largely on where one stands politically as it relates to the 2022 midterm elections. But we must always have an eye beyond the immediate. Are not the blessings of liberty also for our posterity?

This is definitely the lost cause worth fighting for, not to bring about some fanciful notion of a democratic Shangri-La, but to ensure the debate remains within the contours originally established by the founders.

We have become a nation increasingly self-endowed by certainty and adverse to nuance and any perspective that does not correspond with the one already held. As John F. Kennedy offered, “We subject all facts to a prefabricated set of interpretations. We enjoy the comfort of opinion without the discomfort of thought.”

Sometimes it is the contrarian perspective that serves as our most qualified ally in the quest for a better understanding.