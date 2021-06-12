Byron Williams: Democracy: another lost cause?

“I guess this is just another lost cause, Mr. Paine. All you people don’t know about lost causes. Mr. Paine does. He said once they were the only causes worth fighting for. And he fought for them once, for the only reason any man ever fights for them; because of just one plain simple rule: ‘Love thy neighbor.’...” — Jefferson Smith, “Mr. Smith Goes to Washington”
The 1939 fictional dramatization featuring Jimmy Stewart in “Mr. Smith Goes to Washington” may be the high point in the legacy of the filibuster; S.C. Sen. Strom Thurmond’s 1957 filibuster, in which he held the Senate floor for a record 24 hours and 18 minutes in opposition to civil rights legislation, may be its low point.
But in 2021, we’re well past debating the efficacy of the filibuster. Bipartisanship is a meaningless talking point, shrewdly invoked to temporarily seize the moral high ground. Conspiracy theories have infiltrated the public discourse in a manner that warrants a public apology to those who maintain the moon landing was staged, Lee Harvey Oswald was just a patsy and the eye of providence featured on the $1 bill is proof of the relationship between the founders of the United States and the Illuminati.
As Jefferson Smith laments in Frank Capra’s classic film, lost causes are the ones worth fighting for; and in this case the lost cause may be our democratic-republican form of government.
Pick a side; it doesn’t matter! We have come dangerously close to frittering away the most radical form of government conceived in human history. Though hardly perfect, it has been willing to amend itself tirelessly pursuing the amorphous notion of a more perfect union.
Through a toxic concoction that renders civic virtue superfluous, titillation is preferred over judicious inquiry.
If we could just rid the nation of those that do not see the world as we do — some form of philosophical homogenization. We have devolved into tailored factions so that the definition of America aligns with our specific self-interests.
We are struggling to transform the nation’s ethos into something that it was never designed to do. The nation has never relied on a canonized uniformity.
Dissent is a treasured staple in the American narrative; it accompanies most of America’s historical touchstones. By relying solely on our unexamined impulses, dissent is now viewed with suspicion and distrust.
Adding an extra helping of contrarian certainty to America’s social challenges will not alleviate what is already a dysfunctional food fight.
We send people to represent us who have no regard for the institutional guardrails that hold the union together, which ultimately means we have no respect for the parameters of the republic. The loudest and most vociferous voices in Congress are also among those that could not get salt passed at a potato chip convention.
Poll after poll suggests Americans want Congress to work in a bipartisan fashion. I believe this is true, but I also hold that we need to understand how the respondents define bipartisanship. Is it opposing sides reaching an agreement or is it one side capitulating to the desires of the other?
We maintain the external trappings of democratic rule, but the corresponding spirit is being hollowed out. How we feel about such efforts depends largely on where one stands politically as it relates to the 2022 midterm elections. But we must always have an eye beyond the immediate. Are not the blessings of liberty also for our posterity?
This is definitely the lost cause worth fighting for, not to bring about some fanciful notion of a democratic Shangri-La, but to ensure the debate remains within the contours originally established by the founders.
We have become a nation increasingly self-endowed by certainty and adverse to nuance and any perspective that does not correspond with the one already held. As John F. Kennedy offered, “We subject all facts to a prefabricated set of interpretations. We enjoy the comfort of opinion without the discomfort of thought.”
Sometimes it is the contrarian perspective that serves as our most qualified ally in the quest for a better understanding.
We are not the first generation thrust into this unenviable position and we will not be the last. But collectively, we have contributed in ways, big and small, to create the present conditions.
It should not be placed on future generations to unravel the mess that has been created. Nor does it require the sleuthing skills of Hercule Poirot, Sherlock Holmes or Phillip Marlowe to uncover the culprit. For, as the comic strip Pogo opined: “We have met the enemy, and he is us!”
Note: We will soon begin another civics intensive; send me an email if interested.
The Rev. Byron Williams (byron@publicmorality.org), a writer and the host of “The Public Morality” on WSNC 90.5, lives in Winston-Salem.