Byron Williams: Denouncing fascism is the president’s duty

There comes a moment for every president when he or she must maneuver between the morass of the campaign pledge and reality to find congruence with the present moment.

For President Biden, that moment may have arrived some 20 months into his presidency during his recent prime-time speech at Philadelphia’s Independence Hall.

As others have opined, there was a partisan tone, along with the visible trappings of Marines standing at attention and the red, white and blue background that at times felt like a campaign whistle stop. But these were minor infractions in comparison to the reason for the president’s prime-time remarks to the nation.

To quibble with the shortcomings of the speech in retrospect risks missing the president’s thesis statement: “But as I stand here tonight, equality and democracy are under assault. We do ourselves no favor to pretend otherwise.”

The president did not tar and feather everyone in opposition with this anti-democratic brush; his target was specific: “Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans represent an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our republic.”

Two remarks made before and after the president’s speech in Philadelphia bolstered his claim.

S.C. Sen. Lindsey Graham suggested there would be “riots in the streets” if the president’s immediate predecessor was prosecuted for mishandling classified information. Graham later tried to walk back his remarks, saying that he was merely stating the obvious. It was, however, a careless statement by South Carolina’s senior senator to suggest without knowledge of the evidence that violence would take place if the former president were prosecuted for something that would already garner formal legal action for anyone other than a former commander in chief.

After the president’s speech, his immediate predecessor, speaking on Wendy Bell Radio, stated he would seriously consider full pardons for those convicted for their role in the Jan. 6 riots, if he runs for reelection and wins. “We’ll be looking very, very seriously at full pardons because we can’t let that happen. ... And I mean full pardons with an apology to many,” the president’s immediate predecessor said.

Does that mean those convicted in a court of law for their participation in the Jan. 6 riots, resulting in five deaths, putting an end to America’s longstanding peaceful transfer of power?

How is this not a threat to American democracy?

Those who prefer hairsplitting the partisan aspects of the president’s speech must do so under the backdrop that the National Republican Committee defined the Jan. 6 riots as “legitimate political discourse.”

Predictably, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy criticized the president for failing to keep his pledge to unite the country rather than contributing to what McCarthy called further division.

The Republican Party, of which McCarthy is a member in good standing, has over the last decade increasingly made its home further into the wilderness well beyond the nation’s democratic guardrails. Therefore, when Republicans criticize the opposition for its failure to unify the country, they mean capitulation to their desires.

Is it divisive to call out those devoted to a truth that is wedded more to conjecture and conspiracy theories? Should disproved innuendos be granted legitimacy in the public discourse?

Partisanship is not the highest rung on democracy’s ladder. If anything, it is the low-hanging fruit that titillates but rarely informs.

Some took exception to Biden accusing MAGA Republicans as possessing a “semi-fascist” ideology.

Assuming fascism is still defined as a political philosophy that exalts nation and often race above the individual and stands for a centralized autocratic government headed by a dictatorial leader, and forcible suppression of opposition, it is hard to take seriously their outrage — not when several mainstream Republican elected officials participated in the CPAC conference that hosted Hungarian President Viktor Orbán. At what other conclusion can one arrive when CPAC invites Orbán, who boasts about his anti-immigration positions, along with his anti-LGBT stance, that he claims violates Christian principles, and his crusade that extols the virtues of racial purity? That’s not among the ingredients that go into the recipe to create life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.

More Republicans publicly opposed the president’s speech than Orbán appearing at CPAC.

I agree with the president; not all Republicans are of the MAGA variety, but it’s enough to constitute a debilitating quorum.