Byron Williams: Don’t suffer depression in silence

The alarm goes off and you greet the morning with sleepless eyes. Your world is closing in, leaving you somewhere between sad, irritable and tense. You do not have the energy for the things that you normally do. Your mind is occupied with feelings of worthlessness, hopelessness or guilt. You are hungry but cannot eat. And for some, suicide crosses the mind as a viable option.
If any of this sounds familiar, you may be part of the fraternity/sorority that comprises a portion of the American population suffering from a depressive disorder.
May is Mental Health Awareness Month. Its primary purpose is to raise awareness and educate about mental illness in its various forms, along with health and wellness strategies. Mental illness encompasses a range of conditions including depression, schizophrenia and bipolar disorder.
John Hopkins University School of Medicine estimates 26% of Americans, 18 years and older, suffer from a mental disorder annually.
Depression is not something one can just “snap out of.” It’s caused by an imbalance of brain chemicals, along with other factors. A depressive disorder is not a sign of personal weakness. It’s like a glass wall that allows one to freely view where one would like to be, but prohibits access.
Former television talk show host Dick Cavett offered, in my view, the most succinct description of depression’s paralyzing grip on the mind: “If there were a magic wand across the room on the table that would make you happy and give you everything you want, it would be too much trouble ... to pick it up.”
The cost in human suffering cannot be estimated. Friends and family are often frustrated by what is dismissed as “selfish” behavior. Depression, especially that which goes untreated, can exact a heavy toll on everyone involved. Well-meaning individuals can unintentionally exacerbate the condition of those suffering.
Without treatment, symptoms can last for weeks, months or years. Appropriate treatment, however, can help most people who suffer from depression. Yet nearly two-thirds of depressed people do not get proper treatment.
Women are almost twice as likely to become depressed as men. The higher risk may be due partly to hormonal changes brought on by puberty, menstruation, menopause and pregnancy.
Although their risk for depression is lower, men are more likely to go undiagnosed and less likely to seek help. They may show the typical symptoms of depression, but are more likely to be angry and hostile or to mask their condition with alcohol or drug abuse. Suicide is an especially serious risk for men with depression, who are four times more likely than women to take their own lives.
The myriad physical and emotional challenges for seniors, such as the loss of a life-long partner or a prolonged illness, can also contribute to depression.
Too often the symptoms of depression are not recognized for what they are. Many symptoms are misdiagnosed as physical problems. Some people offer sociological or theological critiques on something that requires a clinical analysis.
The social stigma associated with depression causes many people to remain closeted, avoiding the very help they need. At a time when they should be reaching out, they sink further into an abyss of darkness and isolation.
Mental illness, in its myriad forms, is ubiquitous. It dwells in red states as well as blue, urban and rural areas, and it possesses no regard for one’s position on so-called hot button issues.
Depression is of particular interest to me because I am part of the illustrious group that must sometimes battle with its haunting effects. There have been times when depression has placed undue stress on important relationships in my life.
Having been diagnosed 15 years ago, it is still a challenge to recognize the symptoms and take the necessary precautions. Treating the symptoms, however, does not address the underlying causes. Without understanding the root causes, the symptoms of depression can place one on a treadmill of aggravation.
I decided to speak openly about depression because too many individuals in our society are attempting to function with untreated major depressive disorders. The person writing our prescriptions, providing legal advice, rotating our tires or the one to whom we pledged “I do” could very well be part of the population that is depressed.
Mental Health Awareness Month is a reminder that you need not suffer in silence. Depression is treatable, but you must take the first step.
The Rev. Byron Williams (byron@publicmorality.org), a writer and the host of “The Public Morality” on WSNC 90.5, lives in Winston-Salem.