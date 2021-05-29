Byron Williams: Don’t suffer depression in silence

The social stigma associated with depression causes many people to remain closeted, avoiding the very help they need. At a time when they should be reaching out, they sink further into an abyss of darkness and isolation.

Mental illness, in its myriad forms, is ubiquitous. It dwells in red states as well as blue, urban and rural areas, and it possesses no regard for one’s position on so-called hot button issues.

Depression is of particular interest to me because I am part of the illustrious group that must sometimes battle with its haunting effects. There have been times when depression has placed undue stress on important relationships in my life.

Having been diagnosed 15 years ago, it is still a challenge to recognize the symptoms and take the necessary precautions. Treating the symptoms, however, does not address the underlying causes. Without understanding the root causes, the symptoms of depression can place one on a treadmill of aggravation.

I decided to speak openly about depression because too many individuals in our society are attempting to function with untreated major depressive disorders. The person writing our prescriptions, providing legal advice, rotating our tires or the one to whom we pledged “I do” could very well be part of the population that is depressed.

Mental Health Awareness Month is a reminder that you need not suffer in silence. Depression is treatable, but you must take the first step.

The Rev. Byron Williams (byron@publicmorality.org), a writer and the host of “The Public Morality” on WSNC 90.5, lives in Winston-Salem.