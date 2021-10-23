Byron Williams: Elevating rights to a moral issue

I cannot intellectually or morally grasp the conditions that warrant the arrest of an 8-year-old. To implement policies (and I use the latter term lightly) that validate unconstitutional procedures, granting wide latitude of subjectivity, is several hundred miles beyond what reasonable persons would consider “beyond the pale.”

The protagonist of this macabre practice is Judge Donna Scott Davenport, who self-identifies as the “Mother of the County.” Davenport calls her work “God’s mission.” It is a strange theological supposition to offer divine inspiration for arresting and detaining children. It is a theological interpretation that provides moral legitimacy to the school-to-prison pipeline. This policy is not applied in either China or Russia.

Dylan Geerts, who at 15 was already diagnosed as bipolar, was arrested for stealing change and small items from a car and placed in a Rutherford County detention center. Geerts told ABC News, “They essentially put me in solitary confinement for between 22 and 23 hours a day, they took me off of my medications by force, not by doctor’s orders or anything. They just didn’t allow me to have my bipolar medication. I was kept awake for close to 30-something hours by the staff, purposefull.”

He was released on house arrest after four days.