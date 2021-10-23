Byron Williams: Elevating rights to a moral issue

One of President John F. Kennedy’s major motivations for going on national television on June 11, 1963, to elevate the cause of civil rights to a moral issue was the global embarrassment Jim Crow segregation was causing the United States.
Caught in the vortex of Cold War propaganda, American hypocrisy was on display as the world saw Birmingham, Ala., Commissioner of Public Safety Eugene “Bull” Connor’s vicious police dogs and high-pressure water hoses unleashed on unarmed civil rights protesters, belying its claims of the superiority of democracy.
We should once again feel such collective shame.
It is difficult to imagine in the 21st century that a local municipality would engage in practices that one might find reminiscent of Connor. But that unfortunately seems to be the case since ProPublica and Nashville Public Radio released an investigative report detailing the juvenile justice system in Rutherford County, Tenn.
According to ProPublica, in 2016, 11 Black children were arrested for a crime that does not exist — for witnessing a fight between children younger than 7 and not breaking it up.
Among cases referred to juvenile court, the statewide incarceration rate is 5%, but in Rutherford County it was 48%, mostly children of color. Over two decades, nearly 1,000 children have been incarcerated in a wide reaching, unconstitutional, ghoulish practice.
I cannot intellectually or morally grasp the conditions that warrant the arrest of an 8-year-old. To implement policies (and I use the latter term lightly) that validate unconstitutional procedures, granting wide latitude of subjectivity, is several hundred miles beyond what reasonable persons would consider “beyond the pale.”
The protagonist of this macabre practice is Judge Donna Scott Davenport, who self-identifies as the “Mother of the County.” Davenport calls her work “God’s mission.” It is a strange theological supposition to offer divine inspiration for arresting and detaining children. It is a theological interpretation that provides moral legitimacy to the school-to-prison pipeline. This policy is not applied in either China or Russia.
Dylan Geerts, who at 15 was already diagnosed as bipolar, was arrested for stealing change and small items from a car and placed in a Rutherford County detention center. Geerts told ABC News, “They essentially put me in solitary confinement for between 22 and 23 hours a day, they took me off of my medications by force, not by doctor’s orders or anything. They just didn’t allow me to have my bipolar medication. I was kept awake for close to 30-something hours by the staff, purposefull.”
He was released on house arrest after four days.
How much of Geerts’ account needs to be accurate for there to be outrage? Or does his having been accused of committing a crime mitigate any subsequent malfeasance by Rutherford County?
Given that the practices are disproportionately geared toward Black and brown children, it is impossible to dismiss the role racism plays in this equation. Can anyone imagine 11 white children being arrested, some as young as 8 years old, for watching two smaller children engaged in a schoolyard fight? Can you imagine the outrage if it were to occur?
Assuming the accuracy of ProPublica’s reporting, why is there not collective condemnation? Have we reduced any understanding of public morality to a nebulous consideration? Or have the contours of morality been reduced so that they correspond with party affiliation?
Just like Bull Connor in 1963, Judge Davenport is the beneficiary of enablers at the state and local level who have allowed this practice to exist for decades. But unlike Connor, whose support declined as the national spotlight shined on his practices in Birmingham, Davenport is not facing collective condemnation. In fact, her office recently received a 23% budget increase. This, in spite of losing several lawsuits for the incarceration practices against juveniles.
Some may view the juxtaposition between Davenport and Connor as hyperbolic. Both enacted pernicious policies toward children of color. Each clung to a peculiar moral justification. Like the Blues Brothers, Davenport claims to be on a “mission from God” and Connor taught Sunday school when not unleashing his vicious dogs. The difference is that while we became privy to video footage of Connor’s hatred, we’ve only read about Davenport’s.
Kennedy’s remarks from his 1963 address are applicable to Rutherford County in 2021: “We are confronted primarily with a moral issue. It is as old as the Scriptures and is as clear as the American Constitution.”
The Rev. Byron Williams (byron@publicmorality.org), a writer and the host of “The Public Morality” on WSNC 90.5, lives in Winston-Salem.