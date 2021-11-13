Byron Williams: Endless campaigns dull our nation's progress

America is becoming a nation paralyzed by an endless campaign.
There is the presidential campaign, followed the next year with the off-year elections, where most eyes focus on the outcome of the governor’s races in Virginia and New Jersey.
Prognosticators spend the next several days in a reactionary mode to determine what the recent outcomes might mean for the midterm elections a year away. Soon after the conclusion of the midterms, individuals will start making their intentions known publicly of their desires to be the next president of the United States.
Though a two-year respite occurs between the conclusion of the midterm and general elections, it is, nevertheless, the recurrence of campaigning that is taking its toll on other considerations.
If everything is relating to the fortunes of the next election, are we simply frolicking through time, providing only glancing recognition to issues important to our common life? I care more about what’s actually in the proposed infrastructure bill than who benefits in 2022, let alone 2024.
Like catnip, many of us, from the casual onlooker to professional observer, dutifully follow the current process. In doing so, we seem to be neglecting a more important question: What type of country do we want?
There is much more than electing candidates who correspond with our individual positions on climate change, abortion and tax cuts. Are we to be defined by 333 million fiefdoms or should there be an interconnectedness that binds the American narrative?
As John Donne states: “No man is an island, entire of itself; every man is a piece of the continent, a part of the main.” This is especially true in the age of globalization.
What type of country do we want? One that bans literary classics from Mark Twain to Toni Morrison and arrests 8-year-olds at school or one that grapples with the complexities of the new millennium?
Would we rather view the American narrative as a whimsical journey of predestination that was not fraught with self-induced moral tension since its inception?
Assuming, going forward, that we want to be a nation rooted in courage rather than false nostalgia, then we must relinquish the fears that govern our arrested development. We can no longer remain tethered to a notion of America that, quite frankly, never existed.
The specific intentions of a group of talented 18th century men who could not appreciate the advancements made by running water is not something we should seek to replicate. We have bequeathed to them a deity that they did not hold for themselves. But they have provided an indelible ethos in a macro context.
The founders provided the frame, but each generation is burdened with completing its own unique puzzle. “We the people of the United States” in 1787 did not have the same meaning as it did in 1865. It was subsequently redefined in 1920, 1965, and again in 2015. But at no time did it disregard what was originally set forth, unless one holds that the Constitution, though never expressly stated, is the specific province of white male property owners.
If we grapple with the type of nation we want, it demands that we cannot be beholden to a set of partisan outcomes because they align with our unexamined orthodoxy, which frequently dominates the public discourse. We must relinquish all rights to certainty, which is merely the arrogance that prohibits critical thinking.
Do we want to be a nation that feigns uniformity? Even if America were to rid itself of every group that has been historically “othered” in some capacity; the nation would still be a diverse lot; it would just be harder to debate.
How long can we justify the unjustifiable by hiding behind the predictable sophomoric false equivalency decrying “both sides are guilty”?” This is nothing more than a “Get Out of Jail Free” card for the side we embrace. We have become the supplier to our elected officials’ addiction to dysfunction. We criticize the opposition as useless “junkies” while simultaneously serving as enablers for the side we support.
In words from Ernest Hemingway’s “For Whom the Bell Tolls,” our democratic-republican form of government has become an “idiocy without bounds.” It is a paradoxical perspective to despise the worldview of other Americans that differs with ours in order to justify stepping beyond our democratic guardrails.
The Rev. Byron Williams (byron@publicmorality.org), a writer and the host of “The Public Morality” on WSNC 90.5, lives in Winston-Salem.