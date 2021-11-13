Byron Williams: Endless campaigns dull our nation's progress

As John Donne states: “No man is an island, entire of itself; every man is a piece of the continent, a part of the main.” This is especially true in the age of globalization.

What type of country do we want? One that bans literary classics from Mark Twain to Toni Morrison and arrests 8-year-olds at school or one that grapples with the complexities of the new millennium?

Would we rather view the American narrative as a whimsical journey of predestination that was not fraught with self-induced moral tension since its inception?

Assuming, going forward, that we want to be a nation rooted in courage rather than false nostalgia, then we must relinquish the fears that govern our arrested development. We can no longer remain tethered to a notion of America that, quite frankly, never existed.

The specific intentions of a group of talented 18th century men who could not appreciate the advancements made by running water is not something we should seek to replicate. We have bequeathed to them a deity that they did not hold for themselves. But they have provided an indelible ethos in a macro context.