Byron Williams: Factions are inevitable, as is minority privilege

“Had every Athenian citizen been a Socrates, every Athenian assembly would still have been a mob.” — James Madison, Federalist 55
According to James Madison, even Athens, among the city-states that influenced the 13 original colonies to adopt a democratic-republican form of government, if it were composed solely of individuals with the temperament of Socrates, would eventually succumb to the negative influences of factions.
For Madison, factions were the inevitability of the human condition and self-interests. Individuals would thereby form alliances based on similar views and those interests will sometimes work against the public interest and infringe upon the rights of others.
In Federalist 10, Madison suggests it is only by preventing the “existence of the same passion or interest in a majority at the same time or render a majority faction unable to act” that such impulses can be minimized.
Madison concludes that a small democracy cannot avoid the dangers of a majority faction because small size means that undesirable passions can very easily spread to a majority of the people, which can then enact its will through the democratic government without difficulty.
As a result of these concerns, the Constitution that Madison authored intentionally moves at a glacial pace. It does not allow the majority to have its way by an unencumbered fiat.
But in harnessing one leviathan, Madison — concerns albeit justified — unintentionally created another monster: the tyranny of the minority.
In 1787, Madison was right to be concerned that majority groups might ride roughshod over the rights of minorities. But what we see in 2022 is the opposite — a system in which a particularly extreme and motivated fraction of the populace wields outsized power in the face of a majority, which appears unable to effectively oppose it.
The problem, given the current trajectory, will only become more pronounced. As Norman Ornstein of the American Enterprise has often stated, by 2040, 70% of Americans will live in 15 states. Meaning 30% will choose 70 senators. Moreover, chances are the 30% that Ornstein refers to will be more homogeneous, less likely to reflect the diversity of America.
It is, however, at its core a form of tyranny of the minority that is consistent with Madison’s vision. What we have witnessed, since the ratification of the Constitution, was the protection of a particular type of “minority.” Not one based on traditional metrics such as race, gender or orientation, but one that was already emboldened with a measure of influence.
Since Shays Rebellion, the 18th century uprising by farmers in western Massachusetts that perhaps did more to promote the need for a new constitution than any other single event, the minority protections with which Madison et al were concerned were self-interests.
In a post-revolutionary role reversal, the framers and their class took on the identity of Great Britain by engaging in practices that were among the indictments cited in the Declaration of Independence that justified their decision to secede.
The Republican Party, which has won the popular vote for presidency only once since 1988, has now invoked strategies designed to lose the popular vote but win the Oval Office. A rare occurrence of losing the popular vote but winning the presidency that happened three times in the 19th century, none in the 20th, but has already happened twice in the 21st century, reflects the power of the minority.
Gerrymandering is another area in which minority interests manage to over-perform. Republican-led state legislatures are working to make voting more difficult. Republicans were not the first to gerrymander districts, but their skill and precision has brought to us to a democratic precipice.
When President Ronald Reagan nominated Sandra Day O’Connor as an associate justice on the Supreme Court, not only was she the first woman nominated and confirmed, but she was also the last person to sit on the court who did not attend Harvard or Yale law schools. (O’Connor attended that little-known law school called Stanford.)
That’s not a criticism of the law schools situated in Cambridge and New Haven, but reasonable persons might find it difficult to accept that the bastion of constitutional jurisprudence rests solely in those locations.
In the abstract, one might bemoan the political influence of the minority. But in the concrete, our political system is working almost to perfection. The ultimate beneficiaries are the minority within the minority. Just the way Madison drew it up in 1787.
