Byron Williams: Fear-driven politics weakens America

Throughout the American narrative, under the ruse of protecting democracy, at the core of every attempt to make voting more difficult for some, one finds fear and the desire to remain in power for power’s sake.

Fear is the toxic concoction that can persuade individuals to forgo their democratic values. Rarely, if ever, has fear made the nation better. At key junctures in the American adventure, fear, though a persuasive and sometimes formidable opposition, possesses an uncanny track record of being wrong.

Fear is antithetical to America’s democratic mores, because it takes us away from the path leading to that “more perfect union.” Ever since shots were fired at Lexington, fear has not been part of the equation to make the country better. But it has nevertheless been the emergency contact in times of uncertainty.

The newly enacted voting laws, regardless of the outcome, will not make America better. They serve only as a regressive life raft in the wake of an inevitable progressive tsunami.

The latter consideration is a global phenomenon that is unavoidable. But it’s not progressive as defined by the trite left-right political axis, but one characterized by advancement.