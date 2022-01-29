Byron Williams: Fear-driven politics weakens America

If democracy, however defined, hinges on the fragility of the people, then America’s democratic-republican form of government is as strong as its weakest link.
The application of American democracy has always been an incomplete and imperfect opus, but now, America’s democratic decline is being dominated by the clamor of the extremes — a systematic disregard for the nation’s ideals.
The specificity notwithstanding, we are confronted daily with issues as old as the republic itself, for they are ultimately concerns that address either liberty or equality.
The recently enacted voting laws reflect the weakest link chipping away at our democratic norms. Paraphrasing the words of Winston Churchill, the enactment of the new voting laws since the 2020 election is a lie, wrapped in a mystery, inside an enigma.
According to the Brennan Center for Justice, of the 34 laws that make voting more restrictive, seven bills would expand opportunities for voter purges. Five bills propose new criminal penalties for election officials who mail out unsolicited mail ballots or for individuals who assist voters with returning mail ballots, including those assisting voters who have disabilities. Twenty-three bills would establish or expand voter identification requirements for either in-person or mail voting; and three actually required proof of citizenship to register to vote.
What’s wrong with having to produce identification to vote, you ask? Nothing! But in Texas, for example, student identification from the University of Texas is invalid, while a handgun permit suffices. Really?
Republican-led state legislatures in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Texas used the legitimacy of their position to conduct partisan election reviews as a method to substantiate voter malfeasance. These reviews have done nothing to establish the need for new voting laws. This reflects a party that has conceded the ability to win in the market-place of ideas.
Trapped in the binary vise grip that dominates so much of our public discourse, it is expected that some will view the aforementioned musing as championing the cause of the Democratic Party.
I do believe the Democratic Party has the civic virtue of liberty and equality on its side, but only marginally so. I view politics in general as an amoral enterprise. It is neither fundamentally moral nor immoral. The moral aspects are invariably considered after political self-interest has been determined.
Would Democrats be as outraged if the newly enacted voting laws appeared targeted more toward those inclined to vote Republican? If the voting laws violate the spirit of the American experiment, it should not matter who is most harmed.
Throughout the American narrative, under the ruse of protecting democracy, at the core of every attempt to make voting more difficult for some, one finds fear and the desire to remain in power for power’s sake.
Fear is the toxic concoction that can persuade individuals to forgo their democratic values. Rarely, if ever, has fear made the nation better. At key junctures in the American adventure, fear, though a persuasive and sometimes formidable opposition, possesses an uncanny track record of being wrong.
Fear is antithetical to America’s democratic mores, because it takes us away from the path leading to that “more perfect union.” Ever since shots were fired at Lexington, fear has not been part of the equation to make the country better. But it has nevertheless been the emergency contact in times of uncertainty.
The newly enacted voting laws, regardless of the outcome, will not make America better. They serve only as a regressive life raft in the wake of an inevitable progressive tsunami.
The latter consideration is a global phenomenon that is unavoidable. But it’s not progressive as defined by the trite left-right political axis, but one characterized by advancement.
It is a shortsighted vision that ignores the cyclical nature of politics. Assuming the Republican gambit is successful, it is only a matter of time before Democrats do likewise. In that scenario, supporters of the Democratic Party would undoubtedly cheer such efforts, just as supporters of the Republican Party pose no real opposition to the current efforts to make voting more difficult.
At that point both sides would have relinquished James Madison’s concerns for the influence of factions in government, opting instead for a more Machiavellian approach whereby the ends justify the means.
The worst-case scenario would be that such concerns are irrelevant. Like lemmings, we have jumped off the cliff into the vortex of the unknown, comforted only by the titillation of our preferred rhetoric.
The Rev. Byron Williams (byron@publicmorality.org), a writer and the host of “The Public Morality” on WSNC 90.5, lives in Winston-Salem.