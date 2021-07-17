Byron Williams: Finding truth to restore sanity

Proponents are debating the efficacy of critical race theory as a graduate-level seminar that seeks to understand that in the post-civil rights movement era, there remain durable examples of social and racial inequalities, while their antagonists counter with bombastic, inaccurate non-sequiturs to promulgate fears — a catch-all phrase embodying supposition, innuendo and falsehoods. This does not legitimize critical race theory, but it is impossible to reach a judicious conclusion when the objective is countered with the subjective.

Embracing a constitution of knowledge would have been handy in the Nikole Hannah-Jones/UNC tenure debacle. Once race and gender became the dominant themes, nothing else was important.

It did not matter to those in support of Hannah-Jones that an award-winning journalist violated one of the most fundamental rules of journalism ethics. There were several errors in her introductory essay in The 1619 Project. All journalists are susceptible to errors, but we are required to take responsibility for the accuracy of our work.

Instead of owning the miscues, as every journalist is taught, Hannah-Jones defensively doubled down, initially making incendiary comments that she later attempted to scrub from social media.