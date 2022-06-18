Byron Williams: Fox struggles to give its viewers the truth

In its initial corporate decision to not air the prime-time hearings of the House Jan. 6 committee, the veil has been lifted, and Fox News (I offer the widest possible berth for the latter term) has affirmed that its executives are disciples of the words made famous by Col. Nathan Jessup from the movie “A Few Good Men.”

How can a news organization not show what could be one of the pivotal moments in the American narrative? Whether one agrees with what Fox might prematurely believe to be the outcome of the hearings, Jan. 6, 2021, placed an end to the tradition of the peaceful transfer of presidential power that goes back to the presidency of George Washington.

What could be more important? Johnny Depp offering reflections from his much-talked-about trial with ex-spouse Amber Heard? Is this not a tragic indictment on an organization that offers itself as part of the Fourth Estate?

Though it has been more than five years since Fox used the mantra “fair and balanced,” I had no idea it would be so brazen as to officially admit its work has always been the antithesis of the slogan.

But in the annals of propaganda, it has long been established that if something is repeated long enough, it becomes woven into the fabric of public discourse so that dropping the well-worn catchphrase “fair and balanced” some 60 months ago is essentially irrelevant. It remains present, especially among Fox’s most devoted followers.

After declining to air the Jan. 6 prime-time premiere, Fox decided to run subsequent hearings. That’s a start, but it does not mitigate that Fox revealed its soft underbelly of propaganda.

It doesn’t matter if every decision-maker at Fox believes the Jan. 6 hearings will lead to nothing, it is potentially the most important hearing, in my view, since Watergate. The allegations are certainly more troubling than Richard Nixon’s “dirty tricks,” which culminated with the break-in of the Democratic National Headquarters at the Watergate building complex 50 years ago.

Whether it was a laughable attempt by a few deranged Trump supporters or a systematic coup orchestrated to overturn a free and fair election, the “it” must clearly be defined. Is that not as important as former Secretary of State Hilary Clinton’s 11-hour testimony about Benghazi, which Fox aired unceasingly?

Fox initially made a decision not to go where the facts led it but to preempt the facts by impulsively invoking the words of Gertrude Stein (out of context) “There is no there there.”

For those who go back to Fox’s early days, whatever happened to the “We report, you decide” mantra? Based on the decision to not air the Jan. 6 hearings, is the revised mantra simply, “We’ve already decided”?

Fox took full advantage of the a la carte manner in which consumers receive information in the 21st century. With more choices, with seemingly greater complexity of issues, it became the natural and reflexive response to seek the news sources that confirm what one may already be feeling.

In this new frontier, where facts are viewed as subjective, Fox excelled beyond its competition. Maintaining the veneer of journalism, Fox led the competition in the cacophony known as cable news shows, which across the board are largely infomercials that affirm one’s preconceived beliefs.

But the pretense to being associated with the Fourth Estate has vanquished. It may have soothed the passions of those devoted to Fox by not having to watch the hearings, risking that facts may intrude on their finely constructed alternate reality, but there is essentially no reason to consider this journalism. A cash cow behemoth that gives to viewers what it wants is not journalism.

If journalism is the gathering, reporting and dissemination of news and information in the public interest, maybe we should drop the “News” portion of the title and simply call it “Fox” and be done with it. To preemptively decide, as Fox did initially, to not air the hearings cuts across every fiber of journalistic standards.

Just as CNN utilized the voice of actor James Earl Jones to say: “This is CNN!” Fox might consider a similar voice reciting the memorable line from Jessup’s final courtroom scene: “This is Fox. You can’t handle the truth!”

Fox’s decision to initially not air the Jan. 6 hearings is the clearest indicator that it has already embraced Jessup’s admonishment.

The Rev. Byron Williams (byron@publicmorality.org), a writer and the host of “The Public Morality” on WSNC 90.5, lives in Winston-Salem.