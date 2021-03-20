Byron Williams: Give Montgomery, Ala., its rightful place among historic cities

If one wishes to better understand America’s historical narrative, which U.S. cities should he or she visit? Boston? Washington? Philadelphia? New York? I would imagine they would most likely appear as the usual suspects.
What about Montgomery, Ala.? There is not a linear comparison that equates to Faneuil Hall, the Lincoln Memorial, the Liberty Bell or discovering who’s actually buried in Grant’s Tomb, but Montgomery holds a critical piece of America’s paradoxical odyssey.
First stop on the list would be the aptly titled Legacy Museum. Created by the Equal Justice Initiative, the museum is constructed to take visitors on a tour that begins with the institution of slavery, detours to highlight the civil rights movement of the 1950s and ‘60s, and ends with mass incarceration. It is an informative, uncomfortable and comprehensive homage to a portion of the American legacy that is often overlooked.
Arguably, the museum’s most moving portion, rivaled only, in my view by the “Children’s Memorial” at Yad Vashem: The World Holocaust Remembrance Center in Jerusalem, were the names of every person lynched in America by county — a tangible reminder of Billie Holiday’s epic song, “Strange Fruit.”
The Legacy Museum, and the nearby National Memorial for Peace and Justice which features the lynching memorial, is situated in the cradle of Montgomery’s former slave market. Markers throughout the downtown area tell the story of how the enslaved disembarked by railroad and ships on the Alabama River to be sold in the marketplace.
The Freedom Ride Museum is minutes (walking or driving) from the Legacy Museum, providing another seminal moment in the American narrative. The former Greyhound Bus station tells the story of a group of interracial volunteers, none older than 22, who challenged segregation in the South.
On May 20, 1961, as female and male volunteers stepped off the bus in Montgomery, they were met with vigilante violence supported by local law enforcement.
John Seigenthaler, a member of the Justice Department during the Kennedy administration, was also a victim of the melee. Seigenthaler was coming to the aid of Freedom Rider Susan Wilbur, who was being chased by an angry mob, when he was knocked unconscious after being struck in the head with a pipe. But the gallantry of these young nonviolent warriors cannot be overstated, as they risked their lives for freedom’s cause.
A short distance from the Greyhound station will land you at the Dexter Avenue Baptist Church, first pastorate of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Dexter became an epicenter for the Montgomery bus boycott and elevated King into the national spotlight.
One block from Dexter Avenue Baptist Church is the State Capitol, still adorned by the statue of Jefferson Davis. In 1861, on the Capitol steps, Davis took the oath of office as president of the Confederacy. In 1963, in practically the identical location, Alabama Gov. George Wallace during his inauguration declared: “Segregation now, segregation tomorrow, and segregation forever!”
Around the corner from the Capitol sits the First White House of the Confederacy, the executive residence of President Jefferson Davis while the capital of the Confederacy was in Montgomery.
Between America’s nonpareil 1787 pursuit of a “More Perfect Union” and its 1863 visit to a memorial in Gettysburg, Pa., to be reminded that “government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the Earth,” Montgomery calls to remind us of the silent cries of those who marched to the marketplace, passing by the eventual location of The Legacy Museum.
They would become the visible contradiction to America’s civic virtue of liberty and equality. It was the potential end of the South’s peculiar institution that propelled 11 states to leave the Union, placing America at war against itself, prompting the greatest crisis in the nation’s history that left between 620,000 and 750,000 American soldiers dead.
Post Civil War, Montgomery still provides teachable moments. If history is the pursuit to understand who we were that provides insight into who we are today, then the history of Montgomery becomes a prerequisite. It reminds us that a collection of foot soldiers whose belief in America’s values was vastly superior to those, who, through their grandfathered status, sought to systematically deny their humanity.
There is much to learn about the American journey by examining what has been omitted or ignored. Historical silence is the midwife of the false narrative.
It requires myriad stories, some that inspire, others that render acute discomfort, to compose the totality of the American narrative. Montgomery offers both, dwelling in enigmatic proximity, serving as a national prototype.
We may never discuss Montgomery’s history with the reverence of shots being fired at Lexington, but void of this honest entry the American story would be incomplete.
The Rev. Byron Williams (byron@publicmorality.org), a writer and the host of “The Public Morality” on WSNC 90.5, lives in Winston-Salem.