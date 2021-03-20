Byron Williams: Give Montgomery, Ala., its rightful place among historic cities

Around the corner from the Capitol sits the First White House of the Confederacy, the executive residence of President Jefferson Davis while the capital of the Confederacy was in Montgomery.

Between America’s nonpareil 1787 pursuit of a “More Perfect Union” and its 1863 visit to a memorial in Gettysburg, Pa., to be reminded that “government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the Earth,” Montgomery calls to remind us of the silent cries of those who marched to the marketplace, passing by the eventual location of The Legacy Museum.

They would become the visible contradiction to America’s civic virtue of liberty and equality. It was the potential end of the South’s peculiar institution that propelled 11 states to leave the Union, placing America at war against itself, prompting the greatest crisis in the nation’s history that left between 620,000 and 750,000 American soldiers dead.

Post Civil War, Montgomery still provides teachable moments. If history is the pursuit to understand who we were that provides insight into who we are today, then the history of Montgomery becomes a prerequisite. It reminds us that a collection of foot soldiers whose belief in America’s values was vastly superior to those, who, through their grandfathered status, sought to systematically deny their humanity.