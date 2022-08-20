Byron Williams: GOP, don't pick out the drapes just yet

In Britain, Nov. 5 is Guy Fawkes Day. It commemorates Fawkes’ failed attempt to blow up the Houses of Parliament in 1605. When news spread that the plot was thwarted, Londoners lit bonfires throughout the city as a celebration. Over the centuries, the celebrations have become more extravagant, including elaborate firework displays.

“Remember, remember the fifth of November” was the chant that many still recite, recalling the day the Houses of Parliament were saved.

Might the upcoming November midterm elections be remembered in a similar light? Could Nov. 8 be seen as the day when women saved this nation’s democratic-republican form of government?

Conventional wisdom holds that, as the party out of the White House, Republicans should make gains in the upcoming midterm elections. But America’s political theater of late has been anything but conventional.

For nearly 50 years, Roe v. Wade affirmed women’s right to abortion. The Supreme Court’s conservative majority not only struck down Roe, but also offered in their opinion that the right to privacy does not stand on solid constitutional ground.

Presidents who did not receive the majority vote from the American people appointed five of the six conservative justices who currently sit on the court. Moreover, the current conservative majority was obtained through less than democratically healthy methods. This is the backdrop that overturned a constitutionally protected right, which existed for a half century.

Have we reached another ironic inflection point in American democracy when those who have been harmed are the only ones who can save it? This year’s midterm elections may have bequeathed that responsibility to women.

On the heels of the court overturning Roe, a number of states have created pernicious laws to ban abortion, some criminalizing women. Kansas voters recently defeated soundly a constitutional amendment that would have allowed the Republican-controlled legislature to severely tighten or ban abortions. Overturning Roe, along with the banning and criminalizing abortion, is the single doctrine widely supported by the party. Every GOP candidate running in November will be cloaked in that reality. Will this be the bridge too far that enacts the democratic correction that has been sorely needed for decades?

The manner in which Roe was overturned takes it beyond the exclusive domain of an issue for women to one that fundamentally attacks American democracy. The civil rights movement of the 1950s and ’60s, women’s suffrage, marriage equality and other issues, though they benefitted specific groups, made America better. They moved the nation closer to its initial goals of liberty and equality. One would be hard-pressed to cite an example in which regression from that vaunted commitment improved the nation.

Fabricated narratives about a stolen 2020 election abound. Since 2020, roughly 18 states, all controlled by Republican state legislatures, have shrunk voting access, aided and abetted by lies and vitriol about the 2020 election, justifying misinformation that makes voting more difficult for some.

False bravado notwithstanding, the current GOP cannot effectively compete in the marketplace of ideas. It must rely on chicanery, deceit and fear to be relevant. The binary world that dominates public discourse could suggest my observations are support for the other party. No, but I’m sure my inbox will be filled with “whataboutisms” that will include Hunter Biden and Hillary Clinton.

There are not enough “whataboutisms” to offset the Republican Party in its present form. It is in dire need of a political tsunami to cleanse it of the toxins that are infiltrating our democratic-republican form of government.

Can a party that has only won the popular vote for president once since 1988; that seeks to make voting more difficult, especially for those less inclined to support their cause; that orchestrates holding the right to privacy hostage; that officially defines Jan. 6 as “legitimate political discourse,” be trusted with the responsibilities to govern?

Will this be the moment when more Americans, led by women, view politics beyond that of a spectator sport, but as one of existential importance?

Though I do not offer a prediction, it may be premature for the incoming Republican leadership to begin picking out new drapes for their expected new digs on Capitol Hill. Regardless of the August polling, Nov. 8 is the only poll that matters.

Only time will tell if, led by women, Americans will adopt a revised version of the Guy Fawkes Day chant: “Remember, remember the eighth of Roevember!”

