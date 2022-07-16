Byron Williams: Griner and Biden, caught in a bind

The saga of WNBA star Brittney Griner, who has been detained in a Russian jail since February for bringing vape cartridges through a Moscow airport that contained oils derived from cannabis, has raised questions about the inequality of women’s sports and realpolitik. Griner has subsequently pleaded guilty to the charges against her, while the formal trial awaits.

The validity of the charges against Griner, through the American lens, appears somewhat dubious. But what’s dubious in America may land Griner in prison for a decade. Many have publicly come to Griner’s defense. During the recent WNBA All-Star Game, players donned jerseys bearing Griner’s name, openly displaying their solidarity.

But solidarity can quickly morph into frustration. Griner’s Phoenix Mercury coach, Vanessa Nygaard, recently posed a rhetorical question: “If it was LeBron, he’d be home, right?”

Nygaard’s counterfactual, though persuasive in the court of public opinion, carries no merit in reality. It merely takes the subject down the long, isolated road of pacifying non-sequiturs.

Some picked up Nygaard’s baton, carrying it to their logical preordained conclusion, offering it would be unlikely that LeBron would be in Russia because his NBA salary is reportedly in the range of $41 million annually; while Griner’s WNBA salary is slightly over $200,000, forcing her to play in unsavory places like Vladimir Putin’s Russia, where women’s salaries are much higher.

For some, the issue has moved beyond Griner’s detention to become a data point to illustrate unequal pay for equal work. Given the average U.S. salary is $79,900, I suspect a number of Americans would like a salary that is north of $200,000. But the underlying question: Should women basketball players be compensated more?

To pose the aforementioned question based on the obvious inequality of NBA salaries and those in the WNBA centers around men and women playing with a round ball on a basketball court possessing similar dimensions.

Ultimately, this is not an apples-to-apples conversation; it’s more akin to apples-to-tomatoes. Technically both are fruit, but player salaries are based on league revenue. On the latter consideration there isn’t an apt juxtaposition.

Salaries in the NBA and WNBA are calibrated by the collective bargaining agreement (CBA). The CBA for both leagues sets player salaries at roughly 50% of revenue. League revenue is derived largely from ticket sales, merchandise and television contracts. The WNBA is largely a domestic enterprise with annual revenue of roughly $60 million. The NBA is an international establishment that grosses roughly $9 billion annually.

Griner’s dilemma is further hampered by geopolitical considerations. It does not help that Putin, this year’s poster child for evil, rules Russia with an iron fist. He probably takes delight in having Griner languishing in a Moscow jail cell. It is understandable that some might suggest President Biden is not doing enough.

Imagine it’s 1942 and Hitler calls President Roosevelt for a favor; it’s doubtful Roosevelt would take the call. President Biden and the Western allies have made it difficult for Putin’s invasion of Ukraine; he’s in no hurry to do Biden favors. Of the 45 men who have occupied the Oval Office, not one could do more to free Griner, regardless of party.

I truly empathize with the plight of Cherelle Griner, Brittney’s spouse. She hasn’t spoken with her wife since February. She has lamented that on 12 occasions, Griner has attempted to call the U.S. Embassy, to no avail. Though multiple outlets carried Cherelle Griner’s statements, none, as far as I’m aware, included the following quote from the U.S. Embassy in Moscow:

“We regret that the actions of the Russian government have made it impossible for our office to continue offering non-diplomatic visa services in Russia. All consular services at the U.S. Consulates in Yekaterinburg and Vladivostok remain in suspended status.”

Griner is the unfortunate victim of realpolitik, where the moral decision to bring her home bears little significance. Should Biden negotiate with Putin to exchange Griner for the release of a Russian prisoner in a U.S. jail of political value? That’s not to suggest Griner has no value, but it’s unlikely to be an even exchange in the world of realpolitik, which values political self-interest over moral considerations.

As the public discourse critiques Griner’s detention through the lens of the continuing pay inequality between men and women or bequeaths Biden with presidential powers he does not possess, attributing his lack of action to social conditions that have plagued the nation since its inception, realpolitik renders such conversations irrelevant. Like many things in our public discourse, it’s an apples-to-tomatoes discussion.