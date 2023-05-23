Only 45 men have served as president of the United States. They have varied widely in their abilities and how they are remembered.

Some are considered great (George Washington, Abraham Lincoln, Franklin Roosevelt). Others, such as Franklin Pierce, James Buchannan and Andrew Johnson, would have found it difficult to locate a coherent vision for the nation with the assistance of Indiana Jones. We’ve even had dark presidencies (Lyndon Johnson and Richard Nixon) whose leadership style would have drawn the envy of Shakespeare’s Macbeth.

Regardless of their record, 44 of the 45 individuals were guided by an overarching vision that placed the interest of the country first. The outlier to that time-honored commitment is once again applying for the job.

The day after being found liable for sexual assault, President Joe Biden’s immediate predecessor held a nationally televised town hall meeting. I don’t fault CNN for hosting the spectacle. Biden’s immediate predecessor is currently leading everyone in the polls, including the president. That said, CNN erred by allowing it to be a gathering of sycophants, transforming the event into an infomercial, thereby losing any pretense to journalism and the Fourth Estate. It was an event driven by the lure of ratings — a dispassionate business decision.

The majority of the extravaganza was dominated by the predictable grievances that serve as the 180-degree antithesis of Lincoln’s appeal to the “better angels of our nature.” But there was this moment where I found myself gobsmacked, not by the utter insanity of the remark, but by the applause in reaction to it.

When asked his thoughts on the looming debt-ceiling crisis, Joe Biden’s immediate predecessor advocated for defaulting on the debt. CNN moderator Kaitlan Collins then asked: “You once said that using the debt ceiling as a negotiating wedge just could not happen.”

Biden’s immediate predecessor smugly responded, “That’s when I was president.”

Collins replied: “So why is it different, now that you’re not in office?”

Biden’s immediate predecessor, armed with the home-court advantage of supporters composing a majority of the studio audience, responded: “I’m not president.”

With that self-righteous remark, which garnered cheers and laughter from the audience, the former president brazenly stated that the best interest of the nation is inextricably linked to his returning to the Oval Office; otherwise, it can go to hell.

It is grossly cavalier to propose a position harmful to the economy, even if one doesn’t mean it. It is, however, an indicator of one’s commitment to the national interest. The prospect of default would most likely cause a global financial meltdown, not to mention the likelihood of the dollar ceasing to be the global coin of the realm.

It was sickening to watch the crowd’s reaction, gleefully flunking any understanding of American civics. How was that comment worthy of applause? Was it the prospect of seniors or people with disabilities not receiving Social Security payments that brought the house down?

Perhaps they cheered because they knew military personnel and veterans benefits would abruptly cease? There’s always the possibility that defaulting on the debt sent the crowd into pandemonium thinking of impending inflation. Or maybe it was just the comfort in knowing economic pain would be spread throughout the world, making it difficult to purchase cheap goods globally from exploitable labor that America could no longer take for granted.

Has partisanship become so corrosive that it only matters who uttered the words, with no regard to what is actually being said?

In any other time period in American history, the position held by Biden’s immediate predecessor would be cause for disqualification. But in our current state, guided by fear, emboldened by grievance, such statements can be supported because of an underlying assumption that those cheering will be rendered magically immune from the impending global fallout.

The studio audience’s approval momentarily transformed the Republican Party from one that rhetorically champions austere fiscal policy to one that supports self-immolation.

When has a position been greeted with cheers and laughter that in the best-case scenario would result in economic ruin? Those cheers supported replacing “We the people” with a more exclusionary definition, even if it includes sustaining economic pain for themselves. That’s not hyperbole run amok, but a universally accepted outcome. One can only pray such ignorance is not pervasive and this is not a path that could lead to 270 electoral votes.