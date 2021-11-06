Byron Williams: Hitching their cart to the carnival

Let us imagine momentarily that the investigation into the Jan. 6 Capitol riot is nothing more than a partisan witch hunt; in the words of writer Gertrude Stein, “There’s no there there.” Even then, would it not require more than partisan suppositions to reach a judicious conclusion?

The aftermath of Jan. 6 is a barometer that ascertains our collective commitment to democratic principles. It doesn’t matter on what side of the political aisle one aligns, the process by which we seek to understand must possess collective agreement.

Back in March, according to a Pew Research poll, 79% of Republicans said it was important that federal agencies find and prosecute those responsible. By September, that number declined to 56%.

The numbers on Capitol Hill appear more strident than the Pew findings, as support for and opposition against the Jan. 6 investigation runs practically parallel with the partisan representation in the legislative branch.

For those keeping score at home, none of this is surprising, revealing or groundbreaking. It does display how far adrift we are from our democratic norms.