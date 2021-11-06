Byron Williams: Hitching their cart to the carnival

Let us imagine momentarily that the investigation into the Jan. 6 Capitol riot is nothing more than a partisan witch hunt; in the words of writer Gertrude Stein, “There’s no there there.” Even then, would it not require more than partisan suppositions to reach a judicious conclusion?
The aftermath of Jan. 6 is a barometer that ascertains our collective commitment to democratic principles. It doesn’t matter on what side of the political aisle one aligns, the process by which we seek to understand must possess collective agreement.
Back in March, according to a Pew Research poll, 79% of Republicans said it was important that federal agencies find and prosecute those responsible. By September, that number declined to 56%.
The numbers on Capitol Hill appear more strident than the Pew findings, as support for and opposition against the Jan. 6 investigation runs practically parallel with the partisan representation in the legislative branch.
For those keeping score at home, none of this is surprising, revealing or groundbreaking. It does display how far adrift we are from our democratic norms.
The irony is palpable. The party that rhetorically supports law and order (Republicans) apparently does so one-sidedly; and not when democratic values are in question. Congressional Republicans, with a few exceptions, are in lockstep opposing further investigations that have led to approximately 650 arrests, needless loss of life, placed Vice President Mike Pence in harm’s way and put an end to America’s history of peaceful transfer of power.
I don’t expect uniformity on any potential outcome. That there is not agreement on the process in wake of the aforementioned occurrences is disheartening.
It appears that maintaining democratic principles is not as important as the polls at home. There are growing numbers of elected officials who accept the Faustian bargain to reflect almost exclusively the views of those who sent them to Washington.
Constituents often embrace the ventriloquism provided by their news source of choice. Without the benefit of requisite research or an appreciation for the innate complexity in most critical issues, constituents tend to have almost myopic focus on their desired outcome.
But the elected official is bestowed a greater responsibility. Our democratic-republican form of government rests on the slender assumption that our democratic principles remain preeminent.
This, unfortunately, seems increasingly beyond our collective wants. Many tout their growing fears of socialism, using an erroneous understanding of the term, while in their silence aid and abet the erosion of our democratic norms.
The political disingenuousness reflected in the aftermath of the Jan. 6 riot demonstrates our precipitous race to the bottom. The only requirement to change support and opposition would be to merely switch the perceived political affiliation of the malefactors.
Would Republicans in the House of Representatives vote almost exclusively against Steve Bannon’s criminal prosecution for defying a congressional subpoena if he were allied with a Democratic president rather than President Joe Biden’s immediate predecessor? Would they take seriously a former Democratic president seeking executive privilege that could potentially conceal information about the Jan. 6 riot?
This is more severe than inmates running the asylum. We have members of Congress, with the support of their constituency, who have apparently hitched their political fortunes to a brand of patriotism unrecognizable in the American narrative.
I have long held that our collective political allegiance has become akin to viewing team sport competition. Post-Jan. 6, I now wonder whether we are simply watching something equivalent to professional wrestling.
With a diminishing number of honest brokers, our politics has become a choreographed affair, where the representatives’ votes are increasingly predetermined by party affiliation. It is performance art that masquerades as the people’s business. Congress is increasingly becoming an institution where timidity is rewarded with reelection and political courage is a nonstarter. Under this formula, America can never reach its full potential.
Given the carnival atmosphere that would draw the envy of P.T. Barnum, I suspect it’s only a matter of time before a member of Congress, from the House floor, will channel the musings made famous by former professional wrestling champion, Ric Flair, aka The Nature Boy:
“You’re talking to the Rolex wearing, diamond ring wearing, kiss stealing, wheeling dealing, limousine riding, jet flying son of a gun, and I’m having a hard time holding these alligators down — woo!”
Hyperbole? Perhaps. But I would have felt similar on Jan. 5 about concerns of a coordinated effort to storm the Capitol.
The Rev. Byron Williams (byron@publicmorality.org), a writer and the host of “The Public Morality” on WSNC 90.5, lives in Winston-Salem.