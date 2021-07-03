Byron Williams: Holding a free nation accountable

“What, to the American slave, is your 4th of July? I answer; a day that reveals to him, more than all other days in the year, the gross injustice and cruelty to which he is the constant victim. To him, your celebration is a sham; your boasted liberty, an unholy license; your national greatness, swelling vanity; your sound of rejoicing are empty and heartless; your denunciation of tyrants brass fronted impudence; your shout of liberty and equality, hollow mockery; your prayers and hymns, your sermons and thanksgivings, with all your religious parade and solemnity, are to him, mere bombast, fraud, deception, impiety, and hypocrisy — a thin veil to cover up crimes which would disgrace a nation of savages.”
— Frederick Douglass
Douglass’ address is one of the great speeches in American history. With seemingly justifiable outrage, Douglass references the Fourth of July holiday as “your” commemoration, denoting its irrelevance to the enslaved. His remarks deftly offered that the most radical document created during the Enlightenment, possessing the unprecedented notions that sovereignty rests with the people and that equality was part of natural law, harbored no significance for those held in bondage.
The aforementioned passage given July 5, 1852, in Rochester, N.Y., is used in a contemporary context to validate aversion to the Fourth of July holiday. As with most things in our public discourse, it is a position honed by oversimplification void of the requisite nuance.
I agree the July 4 holiday has been saturated with commercialization. All American holidays are vulnerable to commodification. The festivities traditionally associated with contemporary Independence Day celebrations belie its radical undertakings.
Douglass’ remarks rightly point out American hypocrisy. It was incongruent for a nation to commit to the ideals of liberty and equality, but hold some in bondage. The hypocrisy that Douglass cites is the third leg of the stool that holds the American republic: paradox.
Paradox instigates the tension between the ideals of liberty and equality. Never named, but imbued in the Declaration, paradox represents the imperfection of the human condition that prohibits the commitments to liberty and equality from being easily achieved.
Throughout the American narrative there have been attempts to reconcile the differences between what was committed to paper and actual practice. The most obvious method was the utilization of compromise. But Douglass understood that the immorality of slavery was impervious to the government’s most effective political tool. The three-fifths compromise, Missouri Compromise, Kansas-Nebraska Act and others were ultimately ineffectual because there can be no middle ground when the issue is human dignity.
What’s often neglected in Douglass’ 1852 address is the following statement:
“I have said that the Declaration of Independence is the ring-bolt to the chain of your nation’s destiny; so, indeed, I regard it. The principles contained in that instrument are saving principles. Stand by those principles, be true to them on all occasions, in all places, against all foes, and at whatever cost.”
Douglass’ earlier comments must be held in tension with the latter quote. Together they illustrate Douglass’ judicious understanding of America’s founding creed. He holds the nation accountable for its unwavering hypocrisy through the lens of America’s original commitments.
Douglass is lamenting his deep disappointment. As the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. would opine more than a century later, “There can be no deep disappointment where there is not deep love.”
By critiquing American hypocrisy along with its unprecedented commitment to liberty and equality, Douglass articulated the gap between the nation’s commitments and its practices. America had ignored its moral touchstone in order to engage in practices that put it in tension with itself.
It is not an either/or proposition. At the time of Douglass’ remarks, America was simultaneously the purveyor of gross hypocrisy and the artisan of the most radical enterprise in human history.
But it is a mistake to conflate the holiday with the document. Moreover, Douglass’ speech must be understood in its totality. He acknowledges the greatness of the nation’s founders for their ideals for freedom, coupled with the paradox of the Declaration’s hypocritical application.
The manner in which Douglass’ 1852 address is manipulated is a profoundly American enterprise. It is a familiar trope that cherry picks enough accurate information, while conveniently obscuring other portions, to confer legitimacy to one’s position. But Douglass’ emphasis rested not on the Declaration’s irrelevance, but the contradictory manner in which it was appropriated that rendered its celebrations meaningless to those not included.
Douglass’ address embodies the warring factions of hope and frustration that have fueled the formula for change from the founders to the present moment. To take his words, void of nuance, continues down the same paradoxical path, fraught with insularity, thereby exacerbating the issue one claims to oppose.
The Rev. Byron Williams (byron@publicmorality.org), a writer and the host of “The Public Morality” on WSNC 90.5, lives in Winston-Salem.