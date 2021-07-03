Byron Williams: Holding a free nation accountable

“I have said that the Declaration of Independence is the ring-bolt to the chain of your nation’s destiny; so, indeed, I regard it. The principles contained in that instrument are saving principles. Stand by those principles, be true to them on all occasions, in all places, against all foes, and at whatever cost.”

Douglass’ earlier comments must be held in tension with the latter quote. Together they illustrate Douglass’ judicious understanding of America’s founding creed. He holds the nation accountable for its unwavering hypocrisy through the lens of America’s original commitments.

Douglass is lamenting his deep disappointment. As the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. would opine more than a century later, “There can be no deep disappointment where there is not deep love.”

By critiquing American hypocrisy along with its unprecedented commitment to liberty and equality, Douglass articulated the gap between the nation’s commitments and its practices. America had ignored its moral touchstone in order to engage in practices that put it in tension with itself.

It is not an either/or proposition. At the time of Douglass’ remarks, America was simultaneously the purveyor of gross hypocrisy and the artisan of the most radical enterprise in human history.