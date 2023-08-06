What goes into a good memoir? You need a gripping story. One must have the talent to write creative nonfiction, resisting the temptation to take the reader into the weeds of where a story originated, while simultaneously telling a story that keeps one interested.

If that is the criteria for a good memoir, then award-winning CNN journalist John Blake has exceeded the standard in his new book, “More than I Imagined: What a black man discovered about the white mother he never knew.”

Blake’s deeply personal memoir is a fast-moving narrative that uncovers his quest to reconcile with his white mother he never knew and the family he’d never met. It is a story that combines faith, mental health, racism and hope.

Robin DiAngelo, the New York Times bestselling author of “White Fragility” writes of “More than I Imagined”: “A compelling and courageous journey that bears witness to the realities of systemic racism, the complexity of identity within that system, and the possibilities of reconciliation. I recently had the privilege of interviewing Blake about his moving memoir on the Public Morality.

Blake, whose mother was white and whose father was black was born several years before the Supreme Court’s landmark civil rights decision in Loving v. Virginia (1967), which overturned bans on interracial marriage. Before the emergence of Barack Obama, Kamala Harris, or Keegan-Michael Key, there were no high-profile biracial role models, at least none that Blake was aware.

Growing up in West Baltimore forced Blake to self-identify as a “closeted” biracial individual. The racial animosity towards whites in Blake’s predominantly African American community made it impossible for Blake to reveal his mother was white. In this landscape, it is also easy to omit the courage required to be an openly mixed-race couple.

Moreover, until he was headed off to college Blake knew only three things about his mother: her name was Shirley, she was white, and her family was racist. This would eventually leave Blake with a lingering question that one could not answer Blake: What is my place in the world?

“I felt that I came into the world with half my identity amputated,” Blake said during our conversation. Adding, “There was this whole white side of my family that I believed didn’t want anything to do with me because I was black, and I knew nothing about them.”

Ensconced in a world where acknowledged biracial public figures were scarce; and with his mother’s family wanted to do with him, Blake felt forced to grow up in a world that burned him with more questions than answers.

But all of that changed not long before Blake was scheduled to head off to college. His father very casually asked if he would like to meet his mother. Blake agreed before considering the mother he had for several years created his mind which bore only the first name “Shirley” was about to be replaced with one who was alive, with vices and virtues.

Blake was placed in further dismay to discover the reason he had not met his mother as they arrived at a building that according to Blake was reminiscent of the prison featured in the movie Shawshank Redemption. Blake’s mother was in a mental institution having been diagnosed with schizophrenia, not long after Blake was born.

The mother who had been institutionalized for most of Blake’s life replaced perhaps the more idyllic version he had mentally constructed. But this is actually where the story begins. This is where the triumvirate of faith, empathy, and love rose out of the stigmas associated with racism and mental disorders. Blake takes the reader on a journey about what he discovered about his mother as well as himself. Blake also garnered unsuspected lessons from his mother’s “racist” family.

“More than I Imagined” is not your typical coming-of-age story. Blake’s formative years are critical to the development of the narrative. Growing up as a closeted biracial man, who knew only his mother’s name, that she was white, and her family’s views on matters of race. The irony, as a senior writer for CNN, Blake has written extensively about race.

But Blake offers a compelling memoir that takes the reader from the abstract into the personal. As with most things involving the complexity of the human condition, the latter distinction is unpredictable but a much more compelling read.