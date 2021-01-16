Byron Williams: Impeachment should be deliberate

For a moment it actually appeared that the one thing America would get right in 2020 would be a free and fair election. It was an election galvanized by record turnout in the midst of unprecedented pandemic.

But that obviously is not how it will be remembered. The November 2020 election became the genesis for one of the tragic dates in the American narrative, the precursor for the eventual acts of sedition.

On Jan. 6, vigilantes stormed the Capitol searching for Vice President Mike Pence by name and others, fueled by a hotbed that was created by lies and deception.

On the impeachment question I’m somewhat agnostic. It’s not that I do not understand the rationale for impeachment or the validity. I’m not sold, in the current format, that it will benefit the nation. That’s not to suggest I’m harboring any notions of the reflexive talking points that impeachment will delay the new-found desire for unity. This is merely a red herring to avoid accountability.

Calls for unity in this case suggest that if Democrats cease and desist their hasty actions of retribution against President Trump they could work out their differences with GOP colleagues.