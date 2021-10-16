Byron Williams: Inconvenient love in the public square

North Carolinians were recently privy to a disheartening display of Christianity at its worst by Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson. From the pulpit of Asbury Baptist Church in Seagrove, video footage showed Robinson earlier this year proclaiming transgenderism and homosexuality as “filth.” He added that teaching such subjects in public schools was tantamount to “child abuse.”

How can a duly elected official, under the banner of “Christianity,” be justified in his doctrinal beliefs, suggesting some that he represents are not deserving of human dignity? Though it might meet with Constantine’s approval, it is in tension with the equality edict to which the nation committed on July 4, 1776.

The fundamental precepts of the teachings of Jesus can be reduced to two words: Inconvenient love. Love is the shared belief of ultimate reality where major religions coalesce in the pursuit of possibility.

Often dismissed as passive, syrupy sentimentality, inconvenient love is a tough determination so radical that it charges its disciples not to segregate between personal like or dislike for the individual. Its affirmation of human dignity includes its enemies. Inconvenient love is courageously committing oneself to Jesus’ Sermon on the Mount, while paradoxically living with the knowledge that one is predestined to fall short of successful implementation.