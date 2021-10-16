Byron Williams: Inconvenient love in the public square

Several centuries ago, what is commonly referred as “Christianity” seceded from the teachings of Jesus. More than a distinction without a difference, it reflects how the former co-opted a name to become a religion dominated by a pursuit of insularity.
The definition of Christianity is amorphous, with myriad sects and doctrinal distinctions. It is difficult to obtain a cogent response to the question: What does it mean to be Christian?
Early Christianity was a rebellious underground movement until Roman Emperor Constantine made it his religious practice in 312 C.E. and his successor, Theodosius I, made it the official religion of Rome in 380 C.E.
As Christianity’s influence spread, it was a religion subservient to the Roman Empire, bearing little resemblance to the radical teachings of Jesus. It has been this brand of Christianity, which has its roots in the Roman Empire, that espouses dehumanization.
This is not indicative of all churches that identify as “Christian,” but it is large enough to establish a credible sample size.
Contemporary Christianity in the public square, particularly in many fundamentalist denominations, can be pregnant with theological prejudice:
“I don’t like Blacks; I don’t like Jews; I don’t like Muslims; I see women as second-class citizens; I don’t like gays; and I have a Scripture that justifies it,” is how the thinking goes; and it is where dehumanization is granted moral legitimacy. As the late Rev. William Sloane Coffin opined: “Fundamentalists use the Bible the way a drunk uses a lamppost — always for support and never for illumination.”
North Carolinians were recently privy to a disheartening display of Christianity at its worst by Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson. From the pulpit of Asbury Baptist Church in Seagrove, video footage showed Robinson earlier this year proclaiming transgenderism and homosexuality as “filth.” He added that teaching such subjects in public schools was tantamount to “child abuse.”
How can a duly elected official, under the banner of “Christianity,” be justified in his doctrinal beliefs, suggesting some that he represents are not deserving of human dignity? Though it might meet with Constantine’s approval, it is in tension with the equality edict to which the nation committed on July 4, 1776.
The fundamental precepts of the teachings of Jesus can be reduced to two words: Inconvenient love. Love is the shared belief of ultimate reality where major religions coalesce in the pursuit of possibility.
Often dismissed as passive, syrupy sentimentality, inconvenient love is a tough determination so radical that it charges its disciples not to segregate between personal like or dislike for the individual. Its affirmation of human dignity includes its enemies. Inconvenient love is courageously committing oneself to Jesus’ Sermon on the Mount, while paradoxically living with the knowledge that one is predestined to fall short of successful implementation.
The teachings of Jesus also rival the best and most radical aspect of America’s democratic-republican form of government. The tenor of the Constitution blends in harmonic consistency with Jesus’ declaration, “Whatever you do for the least of these you also do unto me,” creating an opus of hope because the Constitution has historically been at its best when it has amended itself to include those originally left out of its preamble: “We the people of the United States in order to form a more perfect union.”
Just as inconvenient love is not dependent on one’s personal feelings, the Constitution becomes its most radical when it is understood to the point that one may take a position publicly that contradicts one’s personal feelings.
But in the complexity of the human condition it is easier to unite around hate than love. Hate is outwardly focused and does not require self-reflection or humility. It views arrogance as a virtue, blinding one to the humanity of those outside of its prescribed paradigm.
Inconvenient love, in an authentic sense, is the messier project. It leaves the door of possibility ajar for all shapes and sizes — from straight lines to triangles to rhombuses, all are welcomed.
Too often hate creates answers to questions within the human condition, where “I don’t know” is the only adequate response. Though it is preferable to create a theological box to suit one’s comfort, hate never makes anyone better. As writer Annie Lamott offers: “You can safely assume you’ve created God in your own image when it turns out that God hates all the same people you do.”
The Rev. Byron Williams (byron@publicmorality.org), a writer and the host of “The Public Morality” on WSNC 90.5, lives in Winston-Salem.