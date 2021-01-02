Byron Williams: Inheriting a broken republic

A new administration will soon take control of the executive branch. For obvious reasons, there won’t be the pomp and circumstance normally associated with presidential inaugurations.
I suspect some historians will be tempted to compare this year’s inauguration with those of 1861 and 1933, when the nation seemed to be on the brink of irrepressible calamity.
I’m hesitant to compare the public mood of the current moment to the Civil War or the Great Depression, but the new administration inherits a broken republic. If, as Harvard political theorist Danielle Allen offers, “Congealed distrust represents a political failure,” is it not fair to conclude that we’re falling woefully short of America’s lofty ideals?
The last four American presidents, though very different in temperament and style, have been polarizing figures. Some faction of the opposition has compared every president this century to Adolf Hitler.
Distrust has been the hallmark of presidential elections this century. We went from hanging chads to Swift Boat Veterans for Truth to phony birth certificates to Russian interference to accusations without proof of rigged elections.
After President Trump’s 2016 victory, there were cries on social media and by certain columnists, “He’s not my president!” Paraphernalia adorning a photo of President-elect Joe Biden utilizing similar language is already for sale online. This last stand of protest is essentially a political reenactment of Little Bighorn.
Who is to blame for this political chicanery? The primary culprit is invariably the “other side.” Whoever comprises opposition to our prevailing ethos is the problem.
Somehow in our arrogant self-absorption we’ve discovered the elixir that will cure America. This toxic concoction is divisive and ultimately antithetical to American values.
Why do we accept the outlandish statement by some segment of the opposition as emblematic of the whole? Our democratic-republic was not designed for the fringe to become mainstream.
Ours is a deliberative process; it was designed that way. It was not created to take a blood oath in opposition to compromise. We should not hold any expectations that the people’s business will be conducted effectively if compromise has been taken off the table.
As I see it, that which divides us has become more enticing than those things that unite us, enhancing our fears of the “other.” Those who do not worship as we do, whose primary language is not English, who maintain fond memories of the country they left behind are deemed by some as an existential threat.
What does it matter if one refuses to place his or her hand over their heart when saying the Pledge of Allegiance or adorn a flag pin in their lapel? Bumper stickers touting one’s allegiance to the nation do not necessarily translate to commitment to our civic virtues. Such displays, and others, are meaningless without a commitment to the American ideal. The latter consideration, in my view, is the only non-negotiable.
The deliberative style that the founders put in place was designed to make substantive changes difficult. Our democratic-republican form of government has always been full of contention and disagreement; it was intentionally created that way. But it cannot sustain itself on the treadmill of mutual disdain.
As Alexander Hamilton offered in Federalist 1, we are once again presented with the challenge, based on our conduct, to decide whether we are still capable of maintaining good government. Would the inability to establish good government mean our future rests in the unsteady hands of happenstance?
How can we change this scenario? I’m not certain, but I believe the answer rests somewhere between the smartphone we hold and the mirror. The smartphone represents the access to information at our disposal and the mirror represents our individual commitment for change.
It is not enough to place the burden of pursuing a more perfect union on the shoulders of those we elect, private citizens also bear some responsibility, hence “We the People.”
In 2019, I led a civic intensive with local residents. It was a diverse group of varying backgrounds and political ideologies that met weekly to reflect, analyze and discuss our founding documents. Though there were disagreements in perspective, as there should be, we were largely free of vitriol.
One of the benefits from the 2019 course was the ability to hear from those with varying perspectives opine on the same documents.
I’m offering a 2021 version of the course that will be completely virtual. If you are interested in participating this year, or would like more information, send me an email. Whatever the answer to changing America’s current political climate, it must include a more enlightened populace.
The words of Justice Louis Brandeis still remain true: “The most important political office is that of the private citizen.”
The Rev. Byron Williams (byron@publicmorality.org), a writer and the host of "The Public Morality" on WSNC 90.5, lives in Winston-Salem.