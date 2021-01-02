Byron Williams: Inheriting a broken republic

Who is to blame for this political chicanery? The primary culprit is invariably the “other side.” Whoever comprises opposition to our prevailing ethos is the problem.

Somehow in our arrogant self-absorption we’ve discovered the elixir that will cure America. This toxic concoction is divisive and ultimately antithetical to American values.

Why do we accept the outlandish statement by some segment of the opposition as emblematic of the whole? Our democratic-republic was not designed for the fringe to become mainstream.

Ours is a deliberative process; it was designed that way. It was not created to take a blood oath in opposition to compromise. We should not hold any expectations that the people’s business will be conducted effectively if compromise has been taken off the table.

As I see it, that which divides us has become more enticing than those things that unite us, enhancing our fears of the “other.” Those who do not worship as we do, whose primary language is not English, who maintain fond memories of the country they left behind are deemed by some as an existential threat.