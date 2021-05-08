Byron Williams: Is America a racist country? Depends on your definition

Beyond debating the efficacy of Harris and Scott’s contention that America is not racist, is it more beneficial to know how they are defining the term? Can there ever be a judicious conversation about race that doesn’t include courageously walking across the street to view racism from the adjacent corner?

But that requires one to leave one’s silos of certainty to discover there might be an additional perspective one had not considered. The perspective from the opposing street corner is invariably illuminating because it reveals something that is often missed from the safety of one’s preferred domicile.

America is too complex for key issues to be debated on a binary terrain. The oversimplification that we cavalierly apply to others for the benefit of our own perspective becomes increasingly complicated should we dare to see the world from the contrarian perspective.

The overarching American narrative consists of myriad subplots. These subplots are delineated by race, gender, economics and sexual orientation, as well as other considerations. Even then, they are unable to tell the complete story.