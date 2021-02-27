Byron Williams: Jackie Robinson was more than you know

My favorite Jackie Robinson memory is the iconic play in the 1955 World Series against the New York Yankees when he stole home plate. It was Game 1 and Robinson was on third, a shell of the man who had won the National League Most Valuable Player award in 1949. In 1955, Robinson hit a paltry .256, playing in only 105 games; physically, with the added weight since his playing days began, there was nothing to suggest he would attempt baseball’s most daring play.
Though physically past his prime as a professional athlete, the indomitable spirit that was Robinson’s hallmark was ever present. Robinson, the lion in winter, turned back the clock for one more dazzling play. He made a dash toward home plate seemingly under the tag of catcher Yogi Berra. When umpire Bill Summers signaled Robinson safe, Berra’s outrage at the call was demonstrable. Perhaps Berra’s outrage was a combination of believing Summers got the call wrong and the disbelief of Robinson’s audacity.
I thought of that play often as I read “42 Today: Jackie Robinson and His Legacy,” edited by Michael Long. In that single play, the indomitable spirit, the will to achieve that took Robinson from a child in Pasadena, Calif., to the campus of UCLA to a lieutenant in the Army, to the Negro League’s Kansas City Monarchs to the Brooklyn Dodgers to a successful post-baseball career was on display.
But “42 Today” is much more than a baseball book. It is a compelling series of essays written by some of America’s best writers that seeks to get at the breadth of Robinson’s legacy as the first Black man to play major league baseball, a civil rights leader and an American icon.
“42 Today” removes the veneer of the smiling nonthreatening passive hero that does not cause discomfort among the status quo as Robinson endured unjustifiable dehumanization, while performing at a high level on the baseball field. But the contributors resist delving 180 degrees to simply portray Robinson as the “angry Black man.”
The latter distinction is constructed in the same manner as the nonthreatening hero, by rendering the subject as one-dimensional. People are complicated, iconic individuals more so. Take any historical American figure, such as Thomas Jefferson, Susan B. Anthony or Martin Luther King, and one finds complexity coursing through their veins. Robinson is no different.
Just as King has been immobilized in the grainy black and white footage on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial on Aug. 28, 1963, Robinson has been frozen in 1947, the year he integrated baseball. This version of Robinson is lionized to the point that there is no space for the individual whom his Negro League teammates characterized as possessing a temper like a rattlesnake.
That’s not to suggest we ignore 1947 and the inhumanity that Robinson sustained, but he was much more than the one-dimensional depiction could capture. But “42 Today” provides a three-dimensional portrayal of Robinson. It reveals his complexity, the areas that in hindsight merit criticism, along with his lasting contributions that expand well beyond the baseball field.
The one area of consistency in Robinson’s life was the quest for human dignity. The quest began with his own life, as he rejected racism, affirming the beauty of his sable skin, refusing to be treated as a second-class citizen.
The greatness of Robinson does not require unrealistic portrayals. His bat was not a cross and his Brooklyn Dodger teammates were not proxies for Simon of Cyrene. Fortunately, “42 Today” is not interested in this hackneyed, sophomoric approach as each writer audaciously delves into the complexities of the man.
“42 Today” reminds us that Major League Baseball could be depicted as a sport delineated pre- and post-Robinson. The game, in how it looked and how it was played, was not the same after Robinson took the field. America was not the same.
The iconic play of Robinson stealing home remains a source of controversy. It is difficult to ascertain if indeed Robinson was safe. Berra maintained until his death in 2015 that Robinson was out. Over the years, it became a source of friendly banter between Berra and Robinson’s widow, Rachel Robinson.
As shared with me by Michael Long, Berra would never greet Mrs. Robinson with a traditional hello, he would walk up to her and say: “Out!” She would smile and simply respond: “Safe!”
The repartee between Berra and Mrs. Robinson reveals the larger tug-of-war to marginalize Jackie Robinson into the straitjacket of our collective comfort. But along comes “42 Today: Jackie Robinson and His Legacy,” offering an alternative possibility.
The Rev. Byron Williams (byron@publicmorality.org), a writer and the host of “The Public Morality” on WSNC 90.5, lives in Winston-Salem.