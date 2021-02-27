Byron Williams: Jackie Robinson was more than you know

The one area of consistency in Robinson’s life was the quest for human dignity. The quest began with his own life, as he rejected racism, affirming the beauty of his sable skin, refusing to be treated as a second-class citizen.

The greatness of Robinson does not require unrealistic portrayals. His bat was not a cross and his Brooklyn Dodger teammates were not proxies for Simon of Cyrene. Fortunately, “42 Today” is not interested in this hackneyed, sophomoric approach as each writer audaciously delves into the complexities of the man.

“42 Today” reminds us that Major League Baseball could be depicted as a sport delineated pre- and post-Robinson. The game, in how it looked and how it was played, was not the same after Robinson took the field. America was not the same.

The iconic play of Robinson stealing home remains a source of controversy. It is difficult to ascertain if indeed Robinson was safe. Berra maintained until his death in 2015 that Robinson was out. Over the years, it became a source of friendly banter between Berra and Robinson’s widow, Rachel Robinson.

As shared with me by Michael Long, Berra would never greet Mrs. Robinson with a traditional hello, he would walk up to her and say: “Out!” She would smile and simply respond: “Safe!”

The repartee between Berra and Mrs. Robinson reveals the larger tug-of-war to marginalize Jackie Robinson into the straitjacket of our collective comfort. But along comes “42 Today: Jackie Robinson and His Legacy,” offering an alternative possibility.

The Rev. Byron Williams (byron@publicmorality.org), a writer and the host of “The Public Morality” on WSNC 90.5, lives in Winston-Salem.