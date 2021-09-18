Byron Williams: Learning from our mistakes — and from MLK

America having seemingly put an end, at least to having boots on the ground in Afghanistan, I reread King’s remarks. I marveled with sadness at our inability to learn from our mistakes. When we might have been aided by the 20/20 vision provided by hindsight we instead sought the familiarity of megalomania’s cataracts.

Though not identical, are not the triple evils of racism, poverty and militarism still tugging at America’s moral compass? What were the salient lessons learned from the Vietnam enterprise?

America put an end to the draft, ensuring that a small percentage, mostly low-income men and women, conducted the lion’s share of the war’s heavy lifting. And with the mission neatly conflated with support of U.S. soldiers, the elected officials that championed the operations sought to absolve themselves of criticism by cowardly hiding behind the valor of those risking their lives.

Two decades ago, Democratic Rep. Barbara Lee was the lone voice of dissent. She was the only vote in both chambers of Congress opposed to granting then-President George W. Bush unfettered war-making power. The courage of her convictions was greeted with criticism by talk show echo chambers along with death threats from self-avowed loyal patriots.