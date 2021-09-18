Byron Williams: Learning from our mistakes — and from MLK

On April 4, 1967, exactly one year before his assassination, the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. spoke at Riverside Church in New York in opposition to the war in Vietnam.
King’s years of leading a movement in the quest for civil rights had revealed to him deeper problems entrenched in America’s soul that he defined as the three evils of society: racism, poverty and militarism.
In lamenting the irony of the Vietnam project, King noted:
“So we have been repeatedly faced with the cruel irony of watching Negro and white boys on the TV screens as they kill and die together for a nation that has been unable to seat them together in the same schools. We watch them in brutal solidarity burning the huts of a poor village, but we realize they would never live on the same block in Detroit.”
Hindsight allows us the benefit to appreciate the prescient aspects of King’s speech, but that was not the case in real time. The Washington Post declared King had “diminished his usefulness to his cause, his country, his people.” Time magazine, which named King its “Man of the Year” in 1963, called the speech “demagogic slander that sounded like a script for Radio Hanoi.”
Many of King’s allies, Black and white, also opposed the speech. They viewed his moral critiques in opposition to the war in Vietnam as outside the scope of his prescribed civil rights responsibilities.
America having seemingly put an end, at least to having boots on the ground in Afghanistan, I reread King’s remarks. I marveled with sadness at our inability to learn from our mistakes. When we might have been aided by the 20/20 vision provided by hindsight we instead sought the familiarity of megalomania’s cataracts.
Though not identical, are not the triple evils of racism, poverty and militarism still tugging at America’s moral compass? What were the salient lessons learned from the Vietnam enterprise?
America put an end to the draft, ensuring that a small percentage, mostly low-income men and women, conducted the lion’s share of the war’s heavy lifting. And with the mission neatly conflated with support of U.S. soldiers, the elected officials that championed the operations sought to absolve themselves of criticism by cowardly hiding behind the valor of those risking their lives.
Two decades ago, Democratic Rep. Barbara Lee was the lone voice of dissent. She was the only vote in both chambers of Congress opposed to granting then-President George W. Bush unfettered war-making power. The courage of her convictions was greeted with criticism by talk show echo chambers along with death threats from self-avowed loyal patriots.
Lee was standing in the tradition of Sens. Wayne Morse (D-Ore.) and Ernest Gruening (D-Alaska), who back in 1964, voted against the Gulf of Tonkin Resolution, which gave President Lyndon B. Johnson broad powers to wage war in Vietnam. During the 1964 vote, Morse said, “I believe that history will record that we have made a grave mistake in subverting and circumventing the Constitution of the United States.”
How will history record this episode? If Vietnam displayed the cracks in American hegemony, what should be made of the aftermath in Afghanistan? A U.S. word association test using “Afghanistan” does not invoke “exceptionalism.” It’s probably something closer associated with hubris.
Since Vietnam, America’s theater of war has embodied the idiom popularized by the Southern Confederate soldier: “Rich man’s war, poor man’s fight.” The collective chants of “I support the troops” blind us to the fact that American war in the 21st century takes its heaviest toll on the lives of small and low-income communities.
As King opined in his 1967 address, we continue this business “of inject the poisonous drugs of hate into the veins of peoples normally humane,” of sending them “home from dark and bloody battlefields physically handicapped and psychologically deranged.”
In August, around the time of President Biden’s announced withdrawal, the Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction released a report entitled: “What We Need to Learn: Lessons From Twenty Years of Afghanistan Reconstruction.”
In its introduction the report offers:
“But after 20 years and $145 billion trying to rebuild Afghanistan, the U.S. government has many lessons it needs to learn. Implementing these critical lessons will save lives and prevent waste, fraud, and abuse in Afghanistan and in future reconstruction missions elsewhere around the world.”
The latter sentence suggests that whatever lessons have been learned, it is with the expressed goal of merely offering an updated model. And behind the bluster and arrogance of war rest King’s words. Though periodically exhumed from antiquity to remind us of our past, they have yet to be used to guide us forward.
The Rev. Byron Williams (byron@publicmorality.org), a writer and the host of “The Public Morality” on WSNC 90.5, lives in Winston-Salem.