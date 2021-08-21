Byron Williams: Leaving Afghanistan in the broad daylight

What did the United States know about Afghanistan that Genghis Khan, Alexander the Great, the former Soviet Union and others did not? Apparently nothing. The inevitability of history on one side, vague assurances that “this time will be different” occupying the other.

After two decades in the region, President Joe Biden announced full military U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan. With the clairvoyance equivalent to predicting the sun will rise over the eastern horizon, the Taliban wasted little time reasserting its dominance. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled, the government collapsed and chaos gripped the region.

In 2004, then-Secretary of State Colin Powell was noted for warning against invasion in Iraq, referring to it as the Pottery Barn rule: “You break it, you own it.” What would be an adage for a country that was already broken long before U.S. boots were on the ground?

Polling indicated public sentiment was with the president’s decision to withdraw. But polling on matters of war is fickle — truly a snapshot in time. The president has made good on giving the American people the result they wanted yesterday. But this is today, and withdrawal, along with its consequences, is no longer an abstract notion.