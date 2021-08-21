Byron Williams: Leaving Afghanistan in the broad daylight

What did the United States know about Afghanistan that Genghis Khan, Alexander the Great, the former Soviet Union and others did not? Apparently nothing. The inevitability of history on one side, vague assurances that “this time will be different” occupying the other.
After two decades in the region, President Joe Biden announced full military U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan. With the clairvoyance equivalent to predicting the sun will rise over the eastern horizon, the Taliban wasted little time reasserting its dominance. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled, the government collapsed and chaos gripped the region.
In 2004, then-Secretary of State Colin Powell was noted for warning against invasion in Iraq, referring to it as the Pottery Barn rule: “You break it, you own it.” What would be an adage for a country that was already broken long before U.S. boots were on the ground?
Polling indicated public sentiment was with the president’s decision to withdraw. But polling on matters of war is fickle — truly a snapshot in time. The president has made good on giving the American people the result they wanted yesterday. But this is today, and withdrawal, along with its consequences, is no longer an abstract notion.
As the mayhem made its way to American viewing, much of the public support for military withdrawal seemingly evaporated. According to a Morning Consult/POLITICO poll, just 25% of American voters think the withdrawal from Afghanistan is going well. Just 49% of voters continued to support the withdrawal, down from 69% in April.
Roughly two decades have elapsed since Americans of myriad backgrounds and political orthodoxies, on the heels of 9/11, overwhelmingly supported the Afghanistan campaign. With naïve American optimism we assumed it would be a quick affair, a tragic supposition rivaling pre-Civil War beliefs.
The original mission focused on the perpetrators of the 9/11 tragedy, including capturing/assassinating Osama bin Laden, but somewhere along the journey it morphed into a peacekeeping undertaking, along with visions of nation building.
U.S. public relations should be commended for its ability to prolong the effort as long as it has without massive public outcry. After the initial campaign, Afghanistan was no longer a leading story, especially after the 2011 death of bin Laden. Journalists were not allowed at Dover Air Force Base to report on the returning dead (a lesson learned from the Vietnam experience) and the government successfully protected itself from criticism by defining the mission as synonymous with support for the troops.
Would those who initially supported the Afghanistan mission, which would include me, have done so had we known the likelihood it would exceed the lifespan of the average refrigerator? Some members of the Taliban engaged in the current chaos were not born when the United States arrived in 2001.
As the British discovered in 1783, and the United States in 1975, and the Soviet Union in 1989; it is difficult for great powers to meet their objective once the conflict becomes a prolonged guerilla war of attrition — a historical truism that the Taliban relied on.
The president issued a statement last week: “I was the fourth president to preside over an American troop presence in Afghanistan. I would not, will not pass this war onto a fifth.”
This type of honesty is seldom rewarded in a political climate that normalizes kicking the can down the road. On Jan. 20, however, Afghanistan became Biden’s responsibility. But our rush to locate blame does not mitigate the importance of Afghanistan self-determination that appears nonexistent.
Sophomoric historical analysis placed the lion’s share of the Vietnam blame on Lyndon Johnson, though his three immediate predecessors contributed to its foundation beginning in 1945. It will probably do likewise with Biden. Binary analysis is ineffectual for a crisis that demands nuance. Moreover, there are no good choices available.
There is no option void of a permanent presence that could have evaded the current scenario. Had the United States remained in Afghanistan an additional 20 years, the result would have been the same — a ghoulish unveiling of predestination. The United States gauged its timetable by a clock, while its opposition was willing to patiently use as many calendars as necessary.
But we’re at a point in the crisis where questions are more important than reactionary answers.
Will the global community recognize the Taliban as a legitimate governing body? Will the unsettling video footage from Afghanistan cause Biden to reverse course, forcing U.S. troops to engage in “Whack-a-Mole 2.0”?
If the Biden administration chooses the latter course we also must accept Afghanistan as the Hotel California in real time. The United States can withdraw anytime it likes, but it can never leave.
The Rev. Byron Williams (byron@publicmorality.org), a writer and the host of “The Public Morality” on WSNC 90.5, lives in Winston-Salem.