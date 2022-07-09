Byron Williams: Let our imperfections spur our patriotism

This past Fourth of July, I read the following post on Facebook: “I have never felt less patriotic!”

I suspect the sentiment was related to recent Supreme Court rulings headlined by guns and abortion. Such feelings are understandable, but the premise, however, is not. In fact, it roughly is 180 degrees from where this individual needs to be if change is the outcome they seek.

If the current climate is unacceptable, the uniqueness of the American project suggests that one should perhaps feel more emboldened. Granted, not since the Civil War have Americans viewed each other as such an existential threat, but does that suggest that one’s love of country is tied to a specific set of outcomes?

When the founders of this nation mutually pledged their lives, fortunes and sacred honor by signing their names to the Declaration of Independence, the betting money was not with them. But they dug wells of democracy deep enough so that others not originally included could quench their thirst.

It is commonplace on July 4 for some to offer the following excerpt on social media from Frederick Douglass’ 1852 address:

“What, to the American slave, is your 4th of July? I answer; a day that reveals to him, more than all other days in the year, the gross injustice and cruelty to which he is the constant victim.”

In the context of the entire speech, Douglass was pointing out the paradox of the American narrative, which in my view is the nation’s through line. It is only by reading the entire speech that one learns that Douglass did not cite the aforementioned hypocrisy as a reason to check out but to declare his willingness to directly engage the paradox.

Hence the passage below:

“I have said that the Declaration of Independence is the ring-bolt to the chain of your nation’s destiny; so, indeed, I regard it. The principles contained in that instrument are saving principles. Stand by those principles, be true to them on all occasions, in all places, against all foes, and at whatever cost.”

After escaping bondage, Douglass could have remained in London, critiquing America’s commitment to benefit from an economic model that placed owning people at its epicenter from across the pond. But he returned armed with the American values that had initially disenfranchised him.

Throughout the nation’s history, many have come to America’s birthday disappointed because the nation has not lived up to their preconceived expectations. This is the uncomfortable phenomenon that is germane when one lives in a pluralistic society.

In this context, the fact that the nation has fallen short of one’s vision should inspire one’s patriotism, not diminish it. It is a fallacious assumption to believe there is a stilted definition that neatly describes the American narrative.

One’s patriotism should not be calibrated by the actions of individuals in a moment in time. Rather it should be measured by the words committed to parchment.

If there were a museum committed to the thinking of the Enlightenment, as one perused through the works of thinkers such as John Locke, Charles Montesquieu and Jean-Jacques Rousseau, the final exhibit in the museum would unquestionably be a copy of the Declaration of Independence.

This near-perfect document, crafted by flawed hands, took two centuries of Enlightenment thinking and condensed it into a single sentence to establish the American ideal:

“We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.”

Though liberty and equality are the self-evident truths that form America’s civic virtue, what has not been so obvious has been the nation’s collective commitment to authentically realize those goals.

America has always relied, often against its will, on the marginalized to move it closer to its stated goals. Had those voices remained silent, not only would America remain in the throes of arrested development, they would become the unwitting allies perpetuating a corrosive status quo.

My advice to the individual who did not feel patriotic is no different than that offered by Douglass shortly before his death in 1895. When Douglass was asked what advice he would give to a young Black American, he responded: “Agitate! Agitate! Agitate!”

That remains the essential ingredient in the American narrative for change. Moreover, it’s codified in the Constitution.