Byron Williams: Liberty and equality are necessary

I wish to thank conservative commentator Ben Shapiro for his recent description of critical race theory (CRT).
Without relying on the fallacious impulse to co-mingle CRT with “The 1619 Project” or offer that it was the offspring of Marxism, Shapiro provided a judicious distillation.
Appearing on HBO’s “Real Time” with Bill Maher, Shapiro stated, in part: “Critical race theory essentially argues that racism is baked into all the systems of American society and that any sort of neutral system is in fact a guise for racial power.”
National security analyst Malcolm Nance, who ostensibly was occupying the contrarian seat, also found agreement in Shapiro’s summation.
Whether one agrees, this is as close as I’ve heard anyone in professed opposition to CRT to accurately define it. Moreover, Shapiro acknowledged that his understanding is based on having studied it in law school, and less boisterously acknowledged that there was no systematic effort to teach the aforementioned in local school districts.
But Shapiro’s attempt to make a connection that CRT in some form is coming to a local school district near you had the feel of fresh pasta that has been left on the stove boiling for 20 minutes. Predictably, the discussion between Shapiro and Nance devolved into the high-carb food fight required for high ratings.
Unfortunately, this may be as close as we can get to realizing an authentic conversation in the public discourse — a mutually agreed upon starting place. I’m not suggesting such authenticity does not occur in institutions of higher learning or think tanks, but they don’t get in excess of 2 million YouTube hits within four days, as did the Shapiro/Nance confrontation. Each side, retweeting the episode, demonstrated how the individual representing their views gave it to the opposition. It is a waltz of irrelevance, where the only controversy is: Which one represents Fred Astaire?
American public discourse is the equivalent of a watering hole in the Serengeti. It is a shared space that attracts multiple groups for myriad reasons. We come under the mutual pretense of thirst. But some are there only to have their suppositions acknowledged as fact, while others, chewing on the carcasses of lies and inaccuracies, are there only to pollute the water.
Blinded by the glare of immediate gratification, we’re unable to see, let alone appreciate, the cyclical nature of America’s historical narrative. Our differences can be reduced to the tension created at the nation’s founding between our understanding of liberty and equality.
Perhaps our most obvious contemporary mistake has been the misappropriation of the conjunction “and” as in liberty and equality. It is much easier to read it as liberty or equality. The latter designation allows us to remain in the comfort of our preferred philosophical beliefs — falsely perceiving the American experiment as a zero-sum-game.
To embrace this approach, however, is to forgo one of the subversive qualities of the American project, which is ongoing tension. It is tension rather than homogenization or uniformity of thought that paves the way toward a more perfect union.
That’s not to say the “liberty or equality” motif is void of tension, but that conflict as a standalone rarely, if ever, leads to a successful outcome. It is liberty and equality that was the tension birthed at the nation’s inception, fortified by Shays Rebellion, present at the Constitutional Convention and on the battlefields of the Civil War.
For those who may have missed Schoolhouse Rock, specifically Conjunction Junction, and suggests an additive, such as this and that, while or suggests a choice — this or that. In the manner in which the American experiment is constructed there is no choice. We must pursue both paths, though we may be inclined to one more than the other. Advocates of liberty have a truth that devotees of equality must consider; the same holds true in reverse.
Suggestions that we can, and should, exist without tension are misguided, based on a vision of the country that never existed. It erroneously reduces the original intentions of a group of great but flawed men who had no appreciation for advancements made by running water, superior to what was actually committed.
This supposition merely shifts the tension from one rooted in a shared responsibility ingrained in the authentic differences that liberty and equality demand to one subservient to a particular ethos. It lessens the moral obligation to pursue our civic virtue in totality.
It is on this paradoxical tension that remains with us in the present moment that we must uncomfortably rely. We want to treat it as adversarial, when in fact it is an invaluable ally.
Liberty and equality represents the arduous challenge that moves the nation forward. Liberty or equality is a regressive supposition that ultimately leads to stagnation.
The Rev. Byron Williams (byron@publicmorality.org), a writer and the host of “The Public Morality” on WSNC 90.5, lives in Winston-Salem.