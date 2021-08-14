Byron Williams: Liberty and equality are necessary

Unfortunately, this may be as close as we can get to realizing an authentic conversation in the public discourse — a mutually agreed upon starting place. I’m not suggesting such authenticity does not occur in institutions of higher learning or think tanks, but they don’t get in excess of 2 million YouTube hits within four days, as did the Shapiro/Nance confrontation. Each side, retweeting the episode, demonstrated how the individual representing their views gave it to the opposition. It is a waltz of irrelevance, where the only controversy is: Which one represents Fred Astaire?

American public discourse is the equivalent of a watering hole in the Serengeti. It is a shared space that attracts multiple groups for myriad reasons. We come under the mutual pretense of thirst. But some are there only to have their suppositions acknowledged as fact, while others, chewing on the carcasses of lies and inaccuracies, are there only to pollute the water.

Blinded by the glare of immediate gratification, we’re unable to see, let alone appreciate, the cyclical nature of America’s historical narrative. Our differences can be reduced to the tension created at the nation’s founding between our understanding of liberty and equality.