Byron Williams: Life on America's economiic margins

Veteran journalist Ray Suarez possesses a seemingly bulletproof resume. For more than 40 years in print, radio, and television news, Suarez has held prominent positions at National Public Radio, the PBS NewsHour and Al Jazeera. Suarez, like many Americans who are nearing the end of middle age, found it difficult to restart his career after Al Jazeera America closed its doors in 2016.

As Suarez shared with me, “When you lose a long-term secure job in your late 50s or early 60s, each successive job lasts a shorter time, takes longer to find, and pays less.”

But Suarez has used the precarity of his personal professional career to tell the stories of Americans languishing on the economic margin. Suarez recently hosted a three-part documentary in conjunction with Intercept and the Economic Hardship Project entitled, “Insecurity,” which focuses on low-income women navigating through food, housing and health care insecurity. They have fallen through the holes of the social safety net, illustrating another way that COVID-19 continues to cast its ominous shadow.

When the COVID pandemic hit, the government stepped in to provide emergency provision to offset some of the catastrophic impact. The government provided a range of services from amnesty of student debt to a moratorium on housing evictions. But that could not, nor should it have, remained in perpetuity.

Though “Insecurity” highlights what the post pandemic world looks like for those on the economic margin, in many respects it is an exposé on the pre- and post pandemic reality for low-income women. Suarez avoids the traditional trap for such topics, which he refers as “poverty porn,” a patronizing journalist parachutes in to highlight people’s struggles without affirming their humanity. Suarez and the “Insecurity” team do not allow for the possibility of viewing the condition without seeing the humanity of those featured.

“Insecurity” takes the viewer into the lives of women like Eshawney Gaston, a single mother of a special needs child. Gaston works two-full time jobs, 80 hours per week for an annual salary of roughly $30,000. Because neither job offers benefits, Gaston qualifies for a number of government services including Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) and Medicaid. As a result, Gaston is the victim of a strange business model, whereby corporations employ a form of socialism that utilizes the American taxpayer to subsidize the benefits they refuse to provide.

To further the absurdity, many state agencies employ a tactic known as “administrative burden” which makes the application process for these benefits so onerous it frustrates applicants into submission, forgoing the services.

Regardless of the intent, the practice of administrative burden has created a paradoxical outcome: it is more difficult for those on the margins to get the help they need than it is for those already economically stimulated to game the system. Not only are multinational corporations allowed to utilize a business model that places the care of their workers on the American taxpayer, it is impossible for a cabal of social service recipients to pull off the type of welfare scam that has been alleged in Mississippi, where government officials have misappropriated in excess of $100 million.

For all of the talk in opposition to perceived socialism, American corporations are allowed to engage in this socialistic practice without very much outcry because we would prefer the immediate gratification of low prices than employees of these companies earning a livable wage.

So what if Eshawney Gaston has to work 80 hours per week to make $30,000? The aforementioned question reflects an unwillingness to look at Gaston nor the corporations that hired her authentically? Is it sustainable to look at low-income individuals with a jaundiced eye, while viewing corporations with rose colored glasses as it employs socialist tactics that provide the American taxpayer a lower prices on the front end while simultaneously subsidizing the employees of these businesses on the back end?

“Insecurity” also reveals how positive economic news prior to COVID could paper over many entrenched challenges. With the advent of COVID we have witnessed new highs in drug overdose-related deaths, increased suicide, and untreated clinical, all combining to contribute the present moment.

As we collectively cling to our preferred reflexive analysis to understand the existing challenges, “Insecurity” is saying that we look again. But only this time, we do so authentically.