Byron Williams: More important than impeachment

To avoid this moral conundrum, it was reported that several Republican senators found diversions that allowed them to ignore the Jan. 6 video and miss the gripping opening statements by House Democrats, Rep. Jamie Raskin in particular. But there is only so much doodling on one’s pad or reading papers handed by staff on the way to the impeachment trial that can allow one to ignore the impact that Jan. 6 had on the nation.

But as my personal savant, “Spook Jenkins,” opined, perhaps we should view the impeachment trial as the first shot in the 2022 midterm elections. Will it define the party two years from now?

Trump’s culpability remains another matter, and it appears the votes to convict are not there. But the votes to convict former President Nixon at the beginning of the Watergate hearings in 1972 were not there; nor were the votes present when Sen. Howard Baker famously asked, prior to John Dean’s 1973 testimony: “What did the president know and when did he know it?”

Even if the votes were there to convict Trump, would it fully address what’s ailing America? The rocky unpaved road of divisiveness, distrust and strident orthodoxy defined by the political extremes was decades in the making.