Byron Williams: No one election will solve everything

The 2022 midterm elections are behind us … well, sort of. There’s still some vote tabulation to be conducted, and a runoff for the Georgia Senate seat that could once again decide the majority.

It is doubtful “traditional” will be used to describe the outcome. The type of traditional “correction” associated with the party that controls the White House losing seats in Congress did not play out, at least not substantively.

Republican strategists who predicted a red wave were disappointed. There was nothing that rivaled the 1994 onslaught when Republicans recaptured the House of Representative after decades in the political wilderness. They certainly would have embraced what former President Barack Obama famously dubbed a “shellacking” for Democrats during the 2010 midterms.

As the dust settled the next morning, there was no political realignment. Votes were still being counted; and whatever the final result, it won’t look much different than what we have now. If you’re President Joe Biden, you’re probably pleased with the election results. History suggests it could have been worse, much worse.

There was no tsunami, blue or red. North Carolina’s Senate race did what it has done in recent statewide federal elections; it was purple enough to be competitive, but remained slightly beyond the grasp to flip parties.

With the reelections of Gov. Ron DeSantis and Sen. Marco Rubio, Florida has cemented itself as a red state. That’s good news for Republicans, who can ill afford to allow Florida to remain in the purple column and have a chance to secure the 270 electoral votes needed to win the presidency. Democrats feel better that Michigan and Pennsylvania appear a little bluer today.

Wisconsin, at least for now, is the wild card. The most vulnerable Republican, Sen. Ron Johnson, though narrowly, is returning to Washington, while Democrat Tony Evers won the governor’s race. With the path to the presidency becoming more strident, the Badger State may very well be the kingmaker in 2024.

Most likely those praying to the election gods for the type of result that would permanently neuter the opposition party were disappointed. Desires for a massive correction to occur in a single election cycle were as naïve as they were shortsighted.

The naiveté is rooted in the notion that the leviathan known as American democracy would produce such drastic results. It is an understandable conclusion to reach if one remains captive to one’s self-induced echo chamber only to realize, on Election Day, that some individuals do not share that perspective.

It is shortsighted because it assumes America could be run more efficiently with only one viable political party; and if there is to be an opposition party, it should be exclusively for window dressing.

Such thinking seeks a shortcut that could absolve us of our civic responsibilities. Elections merely represent the low-hanging fruit of citizenship. It is not enough to be motivated by a particular issue; the health of American democracy requires constant pruning. Otherwise we will cultivate dead and dying branches that have us looking backward with the cataracts of nostalgia of “what used to be” rather than focusing on the possibilities of the future, given the 21st century’s challenges.

Moreover, we shouldn’t be surprised if the ugly side of American politics is once again unleashed. Unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud may pierce the lips of some who find themselves on the short end of the election tally. Sadly, it is to be expected.

If history is to be an accurate barometer, Republicans underperformed. But is the past the best indicator for the direction that America is headed? Is there an expiration date on the hackneyed refrain, “If I lost it was because the election was fixed”?

My takeaways are not Pollyannaish, but hopeful. The election turnout was higher than normal, more women won gubernatorial races, Wes Moore, an African American, was elected governor of Maryland and Maxwell Frost, a Gen Z candidate, was elected to the House of Representatives. It was an election that may not have provided the specific results that some desired, but it produced outcomes that increasingly look like the nation at large.

Consistent with the American narrative, the 2022 midterm election’s epitaph will most likely read, “It gave and it took away.” Or, as the Rolling Stones offered, “You can’t always get what you want, but if you try sometime, you’ll find you get what you need.”