Byron Williams: No, Virginia: There is no war on Christmas.

I have a good friend who takes his religious faith seriously. He recently shared with me that this time of year always depressed him because of the “War on Christmas!”
“I’m afraid to say ‘Merry Christmas’ to a passerby for fear that I might be attacked as a bigot! What happened to religious freedom?” he said.
I agree that wishing Merry Christmas to a stranger is not on par with hurling books into a bonfire! But I believe the issue in this non-issue debate begins with defining Christmas.
For many who self-identify as Christian, Christmas is the second-most important day in the Christian calendar behind Easter in that it commemorates the birth of Jesus.
But this does not negate the pagan traditions that are also part of our Christmas tradition.
Caroling, wreaths and even gift giving were all aspects of pagan holidays appropriated by Christmas celebrations. So are decorating trees, feasting with loved ones and hanging up socks by the fireplace are, which all a part of pagan traditions that have made their way into the sacred holiday.
Moreover, the actual date that Christmas is celebrated (Dec. 25) has more to do with the winter solstice that the actual birth of Jesus. The winter solstice was a huge part of pagan tradition. As primarily agricultural people, winter marked the end of the year’s harvest and the chance to enjoy the company of loved ones. Pagans could stop farming through the winter, and instead devoted themselves to worshiping their various gods and celebrating with those around them. The winter solstice was celebrated to help keep people entertained and enjoy themselves until the sun rolled around again.
None of this has anything to do with the birth of Jesus. But it doesn’t lessen the meaning of Christmas for those who celebrate Christmas as a religious holiday. As historian Kenneth Davis stated, in America and elsewhere, “Christmas is really about bringing out your inner pagan.”
And we haven’t got around to discussing Christmas as an economic stimulant. The commercialization of Christmas’ definition has been more than a century in the making. Though some celebrate Christmas as a religious holiday, it is by definition a civil holiday that is celebrated by non-Christians.
It typically represents the nation’s largest economic stimulus. The holiday season, post Thanksgiving, by estimates account for nearly 20% of annual retail sales. Over 700,000 employees are hired to accommodate the Christmas shopping season. Many of your favorite retail establishments would cease to exist were it not for the Christmas shopping season that is infiltrated by pagan traditions.
Opening stores early on Thanksgiving evening, Black Friday, Cyber Monday or “Please buy something on Tuesday," are all methods to entice shoppers to spend money. It’s quite possible that we will witness the impact of the holiday season in January 2021, as many of the retail establishments that we’ve grown accustomed to will announce plans to curtail, or in some cases, discontinue operations.
I suspect there are those ignorantly offended by wishes of "Merry Christmas” truncating the definition into something that aligns with their antipathy. Those who become offended by “Merry Christmas” are engaging in a form of self-righteousness that looks beyond the merits of one’s sentiment to pick a particular definition of Christmas to justify their feelings.
There’s no war on Christmas, unless one is proposing that only their definition of Christmas suffices. Christmas is unique in that it is a tradition that combines the sacred as well as the secular. Lots of churches participate in various degrees in the pagan traditions of the holiday season but their priority remains the birth of Jesus.
Perhaps nothing symbolizes this better than church-sponsored caroling. It is a wonderful display of the church engaging in esprit de corps, while borrowing from pagan traditions. Christmas is whatever you want it to be without it ever having others agree with your definition or practice.
If we’re truly honest about the meaning of Christmas, it is a quasi-religious, neo-pagan tradition that serves as an important barometer for the U.S. economy.
Christmas is unique because its definition is open to a myriad of people with myriad beliefs.
For me, it is Christmas Eve worship services, which I suspect must be attended via Zoom this year. But Christmas is also Edmund Gwenn’s portrayal of Santa Claus in "Miracle on 34th Street." It doesn’t matter if you’re singing "Hark the Herald Angels Sing," "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas" or "You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch," it’s still Christmas, and we can still be of good cheer!
The Rev. Byron Williams (byron@publicmorality.org), who is a writer and the host of "The Public Morality" on WSNC 90.5, lives in Winston-Salem.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!