Byron Williams: No, Virginia: There is no war on Christmas.

I suspect there are those ignorantly offended by wishes of "Merry Christmas” truncating the definition into something that aligns with their antipathy. Those who become offended by “Merry Christmas” are engaging in a form of self-righteousness that looks beyond the merits of one’s sentiment to pick a particular definition of Christmas to justify their feelings.

There’s no war on Christmas, unless one is proposing that only their definition of Christmas suffices. Christmas is unique in that it is a tradition that combines the sacred as well as the secular. Lots of churches participate in various degrees in the pagan traditions of the holiday season but their priority remains the birth of Jesus.

Perhaps nothing symbolizes this better than church-sponsored caroling. It is a wonderful display of the church engaging in esprit de corps, while borrowing from pagan traditions. Christmas is whatever you want it to be without it ever having others agree with your definition or practice.

If we’re truly honest about the meaning of Christmas, it is a quasi-religious, neo-pagan tradition that serves as an important barometer for the U.S. economy.

Christmas is unique because its definition is open to a myriad of people with myriad beliefs.

For me, it is Christmas Eve worship services, which I suspect must be attended via Zoom this year. But Christmas is also Edmund Gwenn’s portrayal of Santa Claus in "Miracle on 34th Street." It doesn’t matter if you’re singing "Hark the Herald Angels Sing," "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas" or "You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch," it’s still Christmas, and we can still be of good cheer!

