Byron Williams: 'Originalism’ elevates an 18th century elite

The Supreme Court has long been defined by its chief justice, hence the Warren Court, the Rehnquist Court, as well as other notable examples throughout history. But the current Supreme Court no longer bears the nom de plume “Roberts Court,” named for Chief Justice John Roberts.

With the overturning of Roe v. Wade, along with rulings on guns and voting rights, the current court is dominated by justices who hold to an originalist or strict constructionist doctrine — and have thus flagrantly become an extension of the Republican Party agenda.

What was known as the Roberts Court effectively came to an abrupt end with the confirmation of Justice Amy Coney Barrett. Though Roberts embraces a conservative agenda, he sought to achieve conservative goals within the guardrails of the institution. But the other five conservatives on the court show no interest in such restraints, thereby marginalizing the chief justice.

The Supreme Court, whether liberal or conservative, has always been a political body. It was designed that way per the Constitution. But one cannot divorce the perceptions of the current court as a political body from the political manner in which the 6-3 conservative majority was achieved.

From the failure to grant Merrick Garland a hearing in the last year of the Obama administration to fast-tracking Justice Barrett’s confirmation days before the 2020 election, the current court is composed with five of its six conservative justices put forth by presidents who were elected to office without enjoying majority support from the American people.

The court’s conservative application of originalism, which is a judicial interpretation of the Constitution that aims to follow how words were understood or intended at the time it was written — or strict constructionism — a form of judicial interpretation that offers the Constitution should be applied as it was written — are incongruent with the realities of the 21st century. It is, in my view, an intellectual farce that attempts to conceal its philosophical opposition to a changing America.

The doctrines of originalism and strict constructionism, to which the six conservative justices adhere to varying degrees, are at odds with a nation committed to the civic virtue of liberty and equality. Can America remain dynamic when jurisprudence at the highest level seems conveniently wedded to a stilted 18th century interpretation? Over the decades, a portion of the public discourse has bemoaned so-called “legislating from the bench,” a term that defines a type of judicial activism whereby the judge exceeds his or her prescribed authority by making decisions that theoretically are the domain of the legislative branch.

Though portrayed as a commitment to the notion of checks and balances and the separation of powers, “legislating from the bench” is often a cheap parlor trick to simply offer one’s disagreement with a particular judicial ruling.

Consider when the Roberts Court gutted Section 5 of the Voting Rights Act in Shelby County v. Holder. Chief Justice Roberts, in his majority opinion, did not cite the 14th or 15th Amendments to the Constitution as the rationale, but rather offered a sociological explanation that times had changed. Justice Antonin Scalia’s majority opinion in Heller v. DC, which effectively made the Second Amendment about individual gun rights, did not offer an “originalist” perspective, but literally offered Scalia’s own rewording of the original text to reach his conclusion.

How is this not “legislating from the bench,” if that is indeed a thing? Moreover, isn’t originalism an unrealistic orthodoxy that interprets the Constitution by surmising the intent of an 18th century gentry class that applied full citizenship to roughly 16% of the population?

Justice Alito offered in the majority opinion that overturned Roe v. Wade, “The inescapable conclusion is that a right to abortion is not deeply rooted in the nation’s history and traditions.”

Because of the dynamic nature of the American narrative, nothing is deeply rooted until it is. Alito’s supposition suggests that only the worldview of the framers of the Constitution is deeply held in American history — only the rights of the original vaunted 16% would be deeply rooted in the nation’s history and traditions.

In marginalizing the chief justice, the court’s most recent term demonstrates there are five justices less concerned about the Constitution and institutional norms than in supporting a particular political doctrine to the adoration of the Republican Party.

The Rev. Byron Williams (byron@publicmorality.org), a writer and the host of “The Public Morality” on WSNC 90.5, lives in Winston-Salem.