Byron Williams: Our civic responsibility to vote

Reactionary legislation invariably carries unintended consequences, but illiberal laws, such as SB 202, are always fraught with disaster because they move the country backward.

America was founded on a legacy of disenfranchisement. It has, nevertheless, pursued a path to rectify its original shortcomings, as the 15th and 19th Amendments, as well as the 1965 Voting Rights Act, attest. With the exception of white male landowners, everyone, regardless of race, gender, religion or any other distinguishing characteristics, has been deemed unworthy of the popular sovereignty America originally professed.

America has a dark and sinister history that relates directly to voter suppression. It was impossible for me to read SB 202 and not hear the echoes of approval from those who enacted poll taxes, literacy tests and grandfather clauses. This was the impetus for the Voting Rights Act of 1965.

But in 2013, the Supreme Court’s ruling in Shelby County v. Holder made voting increasingly difficult, particularly for many on society’s margin. The court ruled in Shelby that Section 5 of the Voting Rights Act was unenforceable.