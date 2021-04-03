Byron Williams: Our civic responsibility to vote

I have never considered myself to be an activist. But the recent voting bill (SB 202) passed by the Georgia legislature and signed into law by Gov. Brian Kemp has unearthed activist sensibilities I didn’t know that I possessed.
Among its dubious alterations, SB 202 changes absentee voting and early voting, it changes vote counting and makes it a misdemeanor to give food or water to voters waiting in line. Because SB 202 raises the specter of our public morality, I would consider it honorable to be arrested for bringing water to some who stood in line to vote.
Abolitionist Henry David Thoreau argued that individuals should not permit governments to overrule their consciences. Moreover, the individual has a moral duty against acquiescing to those things that enable injustice.
St. Augustine opined, “An unjust law is no law at all.” How can any law be considered just that violates the nation’s civic virtue of liberty and equality?
Moreover, there comes a time, as the Rev. Martin Luther King noted, in his 1967 opposition to the war in Vietnam, when “silence is betrayal.” Likewise, there comes a time when simply opining about injustice does not suffice.
SB 202 was not enacted to curb voter irregularities, but to counter the massive voter turnout in 2020. In February, the Hoover Institution, a leading conservative think tank, concluded there was no evidence of voter fraud.
Reactionary legislation invariably carries unintended consequences, but illiberal laws, such as SB 202, are always fraught with disaster because they move the country backward.
America was founded on a legacy of disenfranchisement. It has, nevertheless, pursued a path to rectify its original shortcomings, as the 15th and 19th Amendments, as well as the 1965 Voting Rights Act, attest. With the exception of white male landowners, everyone, regardless of race, gender, religion or any other distinguishing characteristics, has been deemed unworthy of the popular sovereignty America originally professed.
America has a dark and sinister history that relates directly to voter suppression. It was impossible for me to read SB 202 and not hear the echoes of approval from those who enacted poll taxes, literacy tests and grandfather clauses. This was the impetus for the Voting Rights Act of 1965.
But in 2013, the Supreme Court’s ruling in Shelby County v. Holder made voting increasingly difficult, particularly for many on society’s margin. The court ruled in Shelby that Section 5 of the Voting Rights Act was unenforceable.
Section 5 froze election practices or procedures in certain states until the new procedures have been subjected to review (preclearance), either after an administrative review by the U.S. attorney general, or after a lawsuit before the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia. This meant that voting changes in states that had previously conducted voter suppression during the Jim Crow era must have the approval of the Justice Department to modify their voting procedures.
Rather than citing how the Voting Rights Act violated some aspect of the Constitution, Chief Justice John Roberts, writing for the majority, offered more of a sociological analysis for striking down Section 5:
“In assessing the current need for a preclearance system that treats States differently from one another today, that history cannot be ignored. During that time, largely because of the Voting Rights Act, voting tests were abolished, disparities in voter registration and turnout due to race were erased, and African-Americans attained political office in record numbers.”
Several states previously under Section 5 quickly moved to make voting more difficult. The court ruling in Shelby assumed that voter suppression was an aberration of history, rather than reflective of the paradox that has besieged the nation since its inception. But SB 202, as well as other efforts, makes a mockery of Chief Justice Roberts’ legal opinion that Section 5 is no longer warranted.
One need only examine, post-Shelby, the states previously under Section 5 of the Voting Rights Act to witness a consistent pattern to make voting more onerous.
But as with most things of a hyperbolic nature, what actually occurs may prove far less draconian than our preconceived assumptions.
The artisans of Georgia’s nefarious and spiteful legislation reveal their cowardly desperation. SB 202 ultimately serves as an admission of the inability to compete in the marketplace of ideas. Sadly, America is the ultimate loser. In a two-party system, when one party has abdicated allegiance to the public morality, mediocrity is the best possible option for the remaining party.
The underlying issue is not the legality of bringing water to someone standing in line to vote, but the potential infringement to fulfill one’s fundamental civic responsibility.
The Rev. Byron Williams (byron@publicmorality.org), a writer and the host of “The Public Morality” on WSNC 90.5, lives in Winston-Salem.