Byron Williams: Our ideas about the founders' ideals

The ratification of the 15th Amendment bears witness to this occurrence. What began as a quest for universal suffrage ultimately left women largely out for an additional 50 years, causing internal strife between abolitionist and suffragist movements.

But liberty and equality have been bequeathed with unrealistic definitions within the public discourse. Liberty does not grant unfettered ability to do what one desires, especially if that act potentially infringes on the public good. Moreover, equality is not a finite resource. Extending the rights of one group does require taking away from others.

What happens when civic virtue is disregarded? America becomes hostage to a corrosive form of the idea — a banal moving target of immediate gratification, as articulated by the most vociferous voices dwelling in the shallow waters of the extreme. It suffers from the cataracts of bigotry that allows one to only see those that view the world as they do. It is cannibalism masquerading as patriotism.

It was the American ideal that Abraham Lincoln reached for at Gettysburg when he stated: “That this nation, under God, shall have a new birth of freedom — and that government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the earth.”