Byron Williams: Our ideas about the founders' ideals

What is the difference between an idea and an ideal?
Generally speaking, an idea is a thought, a notion or a concept. An ideal is a lofty aim, when used as a noun. It can be the rough equivalent of “excellent” or “perfect.”
For example, the Declaration of Independence espouses the idea to break away from the “tyranny” of Great Britain, but the ideal of the declaration offers that all are endowed with the natural law of liberty and equality. This embodies America’s civic virtue.
Representative democracy depends upon the judgments and behaviors of its citizens. Therefore, those sent to represent the people, especially if they are reelected, reflect the will of the citizens they represent.
If those representatives are corrupt, the system is unable to meet the challenges presented by its lofty ideals. In this context, corruption does not merely suggest wrongdoing, though it certainly includes that, but also includes being consumed with self-interest whereby the public good is neglected.
This form of corruption can view America through a lens that can only see homogenization. Therefore, difference, whether based on race, gender, sexual orientation, religion, creed or other factors, are considered deficiencies. It reflects an “idea” about the American narrative that is counterintuitive to the “ideal.” It is a violation of the nation’s civic virtue.
Such thinking rests on the slender paradoxical scale of the founders’ intent, promoting the historical inequalities systematically practiced in America as norms. A familiar retort has been to offer that slavery was a global phenomenon. The aforementioned statement is accurate, but not precise. Finding methods through compromises, pseudo-scientific research and judicial decisions to co-exist with the institution of slavery only served to keep the nation in moral tension with itself for more than 87 years, ultimately costing the lives of more than 600,000 Americans.
Not only did the founders provide the foundation that would ultimately lead to the Civil War, their legacy also inspired the civil rights movement of the 1950s and ’60s.
Because of this inconsistency between some notion of the American idea and the ideal, the nation has hobbled along trying to reconcile the tension to achieve equality beyond an a la carte manner.
A fledgling nation that stated in its declaration to secede from Great Britain that equality was part of the natural law has found it difficult to implement the notion ubiquitously. If the liberty portion of America’s civic virtue was included in the Bill of Rights in 1791, it was not until 1868 that equality received constitutional acknowledgment with the 14th Amendment.
The ratification of the 15th Amendment bears witness to this occurrence. What began as a quest for universal suffrage ultimately left women largely out for an additional 50 years, causing internal strife between abolitionist and suffragist movements.
But liberty and equality have been bequeathed with unrealistic definitions within the public discourse. Liberty does not grant unfettered ability to do what one desires, especially if that act potentially infringes on the public good. Moreover, equality is not a finite resource. Extending the rights of one group does require taking away from others.
What happens when civic virtue is disregarded? America becomes hostage to a corrosive form of the idea — a banal moving target of immediate gratification, as articulated by the most vociferous voices dwelling in the shallow waters of the extreme. It suffers from the cataracts of bigotry that allows one to only see those that view the world as they do. It is cannibalism masquerading as patriotism.
It was the American ideal that Abraham Lincoln reached for at Gettysburg when he stated: “That this nation, under God, shall have a new birth of freedom — and that government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the earth.”
A century later, the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., as the keynote speaker at the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom, also recalled the same ideal to reaffirm his belief that America’s failure to make good on its promissory note to Black Americans did not mean the “bank of justice” was “bankrupt” or that there are “insufficient funds in the great vaults of opportunity.”
When the ideals of America give way to individual ideas ensconced in conjecture, innuendo and baseless suppositions, it invariably leads to a demagnetized moral compass or America at its worst.
The Rev. Byron Williams (byron@publicmorality.org), a writer and the host of “The Public Morality” on WSNC 90.5, lives in Winston-Salem.