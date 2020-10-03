Byron Williams: ‘Prisoners of hope’ are active today

With all its baggage in tow, certainty becomes the logical response to hope, especially in a democratic society, because it falsely offers an assurance that it is unable to deliver.

For this reason, hope is a concept that is difficult to maintain, especially in the face of stark reality. Hope is difficult to embrace because it demands sacrificing what’s known for something that is yet to be.

For those who watched last week’s presidential debate, hope was probably not what came to mind if you were conducting a word association. It was not exactly a Kennedy/Nixon redux. What I witnessed was akin to a live performance by Luciano Pavarotti with Roseanne Barr as the sole background singer. Whatever occurred on the debate stage did not appeal to the better angels of our nature.

But we must eschew the hackneyed response that “both sides were guilty.” This is merely obfuscating the obvious.

America’s public morality (Declaration of Independence, Constitution and Emancipation Proclamation) embodies hope. Those are documents that speak to what can be, not what is. And it is the burden of “we the people” to nurture, cultivate and sustain. As former Supreme Court Justice Louis Brandeis opined: “The most important political office is that of the private citizen.”