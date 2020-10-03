Byron Williams: ‘Prisoners of hope’ are active today

In the Old Testament book Zechariah there is an appeal to “prisoners of hope.”
I’ve long been inspired by this concept because Zechariah takes two words, which are seemingly contradictory in scope (prisoner and hope), morphing them into a phrase that illuminates how we might proceed in the complexities of the human condition.
Being a prisoner of hope is the best antiseptic against absurdity. But the paradox represented in 2020 positions any notions of hope on the border of absurdity. I confess that on every front, from the economy to our public discourse, my hope has been severely challenged. The parameters of our democratic guardrails have been all but destroyed.
Our collective respect for institutional norms dwindles and we opt instead for an outcome-based zero-sum game, where victory, in part, depends on the other side losing. In the cyclical nature of our democratic republic, the pendulum will swing, but what then?
In all likelihood, we will continue on the present course and the concept of hope in our public discourse will become synonymous with the Edsel, pet rocks and New Coke.
In the Christian theological tradition, hope is a virtue that combines the desire for something and allows space for the possibility of it materializing. Theologian Jürgen Moltman posits in “Theology of Hope” that it’s a statement of promise that must ultimately stand in contradiction to reality.
With all its baggage in tow, certainty becomes the logical response to hope, especially in a democratic society, because it falsely offers an assurance that it is unable to deliver.
For this reason, hope is a concept that is difficult to maintain, especially in the face of stark reality. Hope is difficult to embrace because it demands sacrificing what’s known for something that is yet to be.
For those who watched last week’s presidential debate, hope was probably not what came to mind if you were conducting a word association. It was not exactly a Kennedy/Nixon redux. What I witnessed was akin to a live performance by Luciano Pavarotti with Roseanne Barr as the sole background singer. Whatever occurred on the debate stage did not appeal to the better angels of our nature.
But we must eschew the hackneyed response that “both sides were guilty.” This is merely obfuscating the obvious.
America’s public morality (Declaration of Independence, Constitution and Emancipation Proclamation) embodies hope. Those are documents that speak to what can be, not what is. And it is the burden of “we the people” to nurture, cultivate and sustain. As former Supreme Court Justice Louis Brandeis opined: “The most important political office is that of the private citizen.”
Throughout its history, America has benefitted from prisoners of hope, men and women who have courageously barricaded their hearts with an abiding love of country greater than the inequality they sought to eradicate. To be a prisoner of hope is to have the citadel of possibility stand against impending invasion by absurdity.
How different would America be without the contributions of Frederick Douglass, Susan B. Anthony or the Rev. Martin Luther King? Moreover, there were invaluable contributions by prisoners of hope less well known to the American project.
Angelina Grimké, on the cutting edge of abolition and women’s rights, and the dogged determination of civil rights activist Ella Baker, are esteemed examples of prisoners of hope. Long before the nation could get its head around whether the 14th Amendment applied to gays and lesbians, there was Bayard Rustin, the artisan of the March on Washington, living in defiance as an openly gay man, and San Francisco Supervisor Harvey Milk, the first openly gay person elected in California, prophetically telling other gays and lesbians that the path toward liberty and equality starts with their courage to “come out” to friends and family.
The aforementioned were buoyed by a hope that was beyond the vision of the dominant culture at the time. They nevertheless persevered, uncomfortably moving the nation closer to its original commitments.
Hope, therefore, is the courageous undertaking, imbued by the nation’s stated promises that transform the “could be” into our new reality. Hope undergirds the spirit of the American project. Myriad imperfections notwithstanding, it is what keeps the radical idea that formed the nation alive.
That hope must be superior to the immaturity of our often-embraced reflexive orthodoxy. We can ill-afford to cheer when our side does something that we would find abhorrent if reversed. We’ve been challenged in 2020 by a crisis that touches every aspect of American life, presenting the binary choice between fear and hope.
This is a moment to heed the words of Nelson Mandela, that our collective choices reflect our hopes and not our fears.
The Rev. Byron Williams (byron@publicmorality.org), a writer and the host of “The Public Morality” on WSNC 90.5, lives in Winston-Salem.
