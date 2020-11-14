Byron Williams: Progress needs no revenge

I could continue this back and forth, but on Jan. 20, 2021, President-elect Joe Biden will take the oath of office, and the people’s business will remain hamstrung by events that occurred more than a decade ago.

Frankie Five Angels’ advice makes sense if, as he stated to Corleone, “This is a street thing!” But it’s not a “street thing;" it is the future of our democratic republic that hangs in the balance. The primordial impulse of payback lends credibility to those who side with Pentangelis. But it also ignores the cyclical nature of American politics.

The more difficult challenge facing Democrats, regardless of the outcomes in Georgia, is to change the existing paradigm. If the orthodoxy of the two major political parties is uppermost, does it not render the values of America to a secondary consideration? It is an ideology that places more emphasis on whether the individual adorns a blue or red uniform. America’s democratic-republican form of government is only as strong as its weakest link.