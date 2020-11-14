Byron Williams: Progress needs no revenge

If Republicans win at least one of the two Georgia Senate seats in the January runoff, they will maintain the majority. Assuming the past is prologue, they will undoubtedly be the obstructionist party, doing everything possible to derail President-elect Joe Biden’s agenda.
If Democrats take both Senate seats they will be the majority in both congressional chambers. Should this occur, with the White House in tow, Democrats may be primed to take their political cues from Frankie Five Angels (Frank Pentangeli), from "The Godfather: Part II."
It was Pentangeli who said to Michael Corleone, “Let’s get ’em all — let’s get ’em all now, while we got the muscle!”
Beginning with derailing the Supreme Court nomination of Judge Merrick Garland in 2016 and the brazen and hypocritical manner the Republican Senate fast-tracked the nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett, America’s oldest political party could justify its retribution on GOP-led norm erosion.
The Republican retort would be to suggest that norm erosion began with then-Majority Leader Harry Reid doing away with the filibuster for most federal judge appointments. The Democratic counter would mostly be the meeting held on Jan. 20, 2009, as Barack Obama was taking the oath of office, when Republican leadership plotted to systematically oppose everything the incoming president supported.
I could continue this back and forth, but on Jan. 20, 2021, President-elect Joe Biden will take the oath of office, and the people’s business will remain hamstrung by events that occurred more than a decade ago.
Frankie Five Angels’ advice makes sense if, as he stated to Corleone, “This is a street thing!” But it’s not a “street thing;" it is the future of our democratic republic that hangs in the balance. The primordial impulse of payback lends credibility to those who side with Pentangelis. But it also ignores the cyclical nature of American politics.
The more difficult challenge facing Democrats, regardless of the outcomes in Georgia, is to change the existing paradigm. If the orthodoxy of the two major political parties is uppermost, does it not render the values of America to a secondary consideration? It is an ideology that places more emphasis on whether the individual adorns a blue or red uniform. America’s democratic-republican form of government is only as strong as its weakest link.
We’re currently basking in a cesspool of self-righteousness. Divided government, once the assurance that the people’s business would reign supreme, has been reduced to assuring stagnation. Emboldened by the belief that the other side is so deplorable, obstruction is presented as the last best hope to save America from itself. It is a paradigm that does not hold that elections have consequences.
Paraphrasing Winston Churchill, we should view election results as merely the “end of the beginning.” The difficult work of governing waits in the backdrop. Will America continue on its present course or will it chart a different destination? The more than 75 million who voted for Biden would most likely seek a different path, but can that be achieved by ignoring the 70 million-plus who voted for President Trump?
The obvious answer is no, but that does not suggest all positions of difference should be granted legitimacy. I would caution Democrats against the toxins of arrogance and insularity, but suppositions, feelings and conspiracy theories are not greater than or equal to evidence-based data.
At some point, America will cease to be the lone industrialized nation without universal health insurance and politicians will no longer be given a platform to debate scientists on matters related to the climate. The trajectory of progress will have no room for opposition based on focus-group tested platitudes. But we currently live in a world where some equate mandating wearing a mask in midst of a pandemic as justification to once again storm the Bastille.
Since Johannes Gutenberg harnessed the power of the printing press, human history has been on an irrepressible journey of progression. Regression can at best stall progress; it has never been an effective deterrent.
As titillating as it may be for some to believe “Let’s get ’em all now, while we got the muscle,” it is not in the best interest of the nation. It simply means rather than fix America, they would rather fix the opposition. Change in our democratic republic moves slowly; it is not achieved by a vindictive sprint.
The most powerful retribution Democrats could exact would be to return to the narrative that elections do indeed have consequences, and there is no place for obstruction that steps beyond our democratic guardrails.
The path offered by Frankie Five Angels is fraught with arrogance and insularity. Ultimately, Corleone did not take Pentangeli's advice, nor should Democrats.
The Rev. Byron Williams (byron@publicmorality.org), a writer and the host of “The Public Morality” on WSNC 90.5, lives in Winston-Salem.
