Byron Williams: Racial tension is an American franchise

If stupidity and implausibility were capital offenses, Rittenhouse’s defense team would have planned a strategy to spare him from lethal injection. But that was not among the options as Rittenhouse faced a jury of his peers.

The outcome of the trial is not as important as the data point it has created in the American narrative. It was a data point, however, where the verdict in the court of public opinion was rendered before each side in the legal proceedings provided opening remarks.

The Rittenhouse trial is the same hackneyed repetitive melodrama that offers temporary emotional outburst where more people will offer legal analysis than attended law school, let alone passed the bar. And with a lifespan equivalent to the Ephemeral mayflies, it will fade from memory as we await the next inflammatory encounter.

With the grace and dexterity of the average 62-year-old male looking in the mirror convincing himself he looks great in skinny jeans, each side painstakingly sought to make the Rittenhouse trial fit within the contours of their preconceived narrative.