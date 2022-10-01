Byron Williams: Racism pales next to this travesty

Racism, however defined, is the malignant virus that courses through the veins of the American narrative. From the nation’s inception, racism has been ubiquitous.

But the impact of racism is more than prejudice, discrimination or antagonism directed against a person or people on the basis of their race or ethnic group. It also includes how one defines matters related to racism.

This brings me to the saga of NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre. It has been alleged that Favre received $1 million of Mississippi federal welfare money for speeches he did not give. Moreover, he was involved in directing $5 million for a new volleyball stadium at the university his daughter attended.

But Favre’s celebrity status is but one part of a story that involves political corruption and power to fleece the most vulnerable residents in the country’s poorest state.

According to Anna Wolfe of Mississippi Today, who broke the story, $92 million was used to fund projects unrelated to Mississippi’s social safety net. John Davis, former executive director of the Mississippi Department of Human Services, pleaded guilty of wrongdoing and was sentenced to 32 years. He may also be sentenced an additional 16 years in federal court.

The trail of misappropriation goes all the way to former Gov. Phil Bryant. Favre’s name recognition has made the story more salacious and enticing, but nothing more needs to be said about the former NFL great.

If the stories are accurate, I stand with NFL Hall of Fame player and now sports analyst Shannon Sharpe, who recently said of Favre: “You got to be a sorry mofo to steal from the lowest of the low ... Brett Favre is taking from the underserved. You made $100+ million in the NFL!”

The impact of racism revealed itself in the latest form of wildcatting known as social media. Comparisons between Favre, who is white, and other NFL quarterbacks like Michael Vick, noted for dog-fighting and Jameis Winston, the Heisman Trophy winner who stole $32 worth of crab legs, both of whom are African American, quickly sprang up.

“Will the media cover Favre like they covered Vick and Winston?” is how the hypothetical question is posed.

Retired NBA player Etan Thomas tweeted, “The fact that Jameis Winston stealing $32.72 worth of crab legs while in college got 100xs more media coverage than Brett Favre embezzling 5 million dollars from a welfare fund should tell you all you need to know.”

One well-known blogger at Deadspin.com implied that Michael Vick’s dog-fighting escapade was covered more than the Jan. 6 hearings. Those on the other end of racism see the largest public fraud case in the Magnolia State’s history, to highlight the differences in how high-profile white athletes are treated by the media, when compared to their African American counterparts. Unfortunately, without accurate data to bolster such claims, this is merely the use of conjecture to prove a supposition.

This reflects the unhealthy self-righteousness of racism. The cacophony to prove that Favre gets better media treatment than a Black man who stole crab legs, in my view, unintentionally minimizes that the state of Mississippi was embroiled in a systematic fraud scheme that was directly punitive to its most vulnerable population.

What makes this a story is not the names that we know, but rather the names and faces that we don’t. Beyond the number of times Favre’s actions are specifically covered by various news outlets, I would like to know the impact of diverting 92 million taxpayer dollars away from its low-income residents.

How many Mississippi children had to go hungry because the resources were not there to feed them? Were any mothers forced to quit their jobs because funds for daycare were unavailable? Were families separated because of a lack of funds to subsidize housing, thus placing the children in foster care?

Comparisons between the coverage Favre has received in an ongoing investigation, and others, in some cases decades ago, may titillate those on the hunt to uncover the evils of racism wherever it may lurk, but does it come at the cost of the victims of this horrendous fiasco?

Rather than attempting to prove something that cannot be proven without the requisite research that will ultimately lead to nowhere, I want to know the social damage this has caused to the low-income residents of Mississippi. How does the state plan to make this right?