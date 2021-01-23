Byron Williams: Raising wages is a complex moral issue

According to the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office, "hiking the national minimum to $15 an hour by 2025 would lift 1.3 million workers above wages that put them below the poverty line.” The CBO also estimates the hike could cost $1.3 million jobs, as small businesses unable to pay their workers $15 an hour would lay people off or go out of business.

Productivity has more than doubled since 1969, but wages have not kept pace. Had wages kept pace with productivity, it is quite possible the minimum wage would more than exceed $15 per hour. The manner in which productivity has outpaced wages, coupled with the inaction to raise the federal minimum wage for more than a decade, has resulted in a regressive policy that bears more similarity to working conditions prior to the Fair Labor Standards Act.

I support raising the minimum wage. It’s been 12 years since the last increase. But I also find that a hard number across the board is incongruent with today’s economy. Because the minimum wage is a moral issue, it must be removed from the binary conversation that dominates it.

At $15 per hour, assuming full-time work, it could place some individuals within the median income of certain communities. If so, that would be economically unsustainable, an unintended consequence that’s foreseeable.