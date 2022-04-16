Byron Williams: Reaching for the more perfect moments

The preamble of the Constitution begins: “We the People of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity.”

The aforementioned initiate the document that would ultimately codify the Declaration of Independence’s commitment to liberty and equality.

In addition to our collective pursuit of this immortal creed, we’ve also had to endure a certain amount of paradox throughout the American experiment. For starters, “we” as in “we the people” did not mean in practice the inclusivity that the word commonly denotes. The primary beneficiaries were a subset based on gender, race and means.

Because of this original incongruence, there have been times when we’ve missed examples of when the nation moved closer to the more perfect union, even when it has presented itself with the blinding glare of sunlight.

One might assume that, as we’ve progressed into the 21st century, such examples would be easier to identify. Quite the contrary. The latest example occurred when D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson was recently confirmed as the 116th associate justice on the Supreme Court.

Perhaps the social tensions that marred the 1960s made President Lyndon Johnson’s nomination of Thurgood Marshall to the Supreme Court noteworthy as the first African American. Though it was long overdue, President Ronald Reagan’s nomination of Sandra Day O’Connor, as the first woman to sit on the court, did not diminish its importance — a tangible symbol of moving closer to that elusive more perfect threshold. And like Reagan’s campaign pledge in 1980 to nominate a woman for the court, President Joe Biden fulfilled a 2020 campaign pledge to nominate an African-American woman for the nation’s highest judicial body.

Judge Jackson’s nomination arrived at a time when our collective mystic chords of memory possessed no desire to be touched by the better angels of our nature. By placing Jackson’s nomination in the cesspool of the partisan food fight, many missed the more perfect moment.

Many missed it when George W. Bush became the only president in U.S. history to have only African Americans serve as secretaries of state (Colin Powell and Condoleezza Rice). Was this omission due to the hidden qualifier that the more perfect moment must also include orthodoxy?

Orthodoxy notwithstanding, it was hard to imagine, given America’s historical narrative, the office originally held by Thomas Jefferson, the highest ranking member of the presidential Cabinet, fourth in line to succeed the presidency, would successively be held by African Americans before it happened.

When we become ensnared with the sticky web of orthodoxy, we miss the moment that transforms the nation from what “could be” into a new reality.

Is there no better representation of this fact than the election or President Barack Obama? It doesn’t matter if one would spend a lifetime opposing everything he stood for politically. The election of Obama achieved something that remains beyond the grasp of our Western allies.

Can anyone imagine someone of Algerian, Caribbean or Turkish descent elected head of state in France, Great Britain or Germany, respectively? It could certainly happen, but it has already occurred in America.

Yet it seems we only have the capacity to celebrate these events as long as they fit within the contours of our pedantic and sophomoric vision of America.

The aforementioned, as well as many others, would not be possible were it not for the words penned by the framers of the Declaration of Independence. Paradoxically, their words spawned social justice movements, including the civil rights movement of the 1950s and ’60s and women’s suffrage. But key omissions also contributed to the nation’s greatest crisis: the Civil War. Still, the elasticity of the republic of their creation endures.

Through the strict scrutiny of 21st-century grammar, “more perfect” is probably deemed an incorrect phrase. But in the 18th century context “more perfect” could have meant moving closer toward perfection.

Just like fans of the Boston Red Sox who despise the New York Yankees still must acknowledge their greatness, we might disagree on the orthodoxy, but we shouldn’t miss the more perfect moment. They don’t come around that often.

The Rev. Byron Williams (byron@publicmorality.org), a writer and the host of “The Public Morality” on WSNC 90.5, lives in Winston-Salem.