Byron Williams: Rebuilding the democratic guardrails

So you really thought it would be that easy? Professional prognosticators had you salivating at the prospects of an election result somewhere between Ronald Reagan in 1984 and Lyndon Johnson in 1964. What’s more, you dared to imagine it in a year that has removed predictability from the English nomenclature.
Moreover, the methodical erosion of our democratic norms, though exacerbated in the last four years, did not realize its genesis during the current presidential administration. Even the mythical “blue tsunami” that many were hoping for would not eradicate that phenomenon.
The only predictable metric was the Democratic presidential candidate maintained its trend of winning the popular vote nationally — something it has failed to do only once since 1988. But that does not win the White House.
If the current trend holds, America has seemingly moved away from President Donald Trump while maintaining Trumpism. A number of the president’s high-profile supporters/sycophants were reelected.
America’s democratic-republican form of government was originally designed so that compromise would be a stated value. But what we currently have is not James Madison’s republican vision. America has birthed a new republic — one marred by a zero-sum game, eschewing compromise, that only works when one party controls both chambers of Congress and the White House.
Some feared that granting Democrats exclusive keys to the kingdom would unleash a Marxian socialism antithetical to America’s values. But many couldn’t pick Karl Marx out of a lineup that included Groucho, Harpo, Gummo, Chico and Zeppo. Nor could they offer a cogent explanation of socialism or how its principles have contributed to creating a permanent middle class in America. But the subterfuge of fear — fear of the unknown is persuasive.
America’s changing demographics have been well documented. The nation is changing and will continue to do so. The election results, regardless of the final outcome, suggest the Republican Party has no reason to alter its approach as the largely homogenized aggrieved party.
It is a party that finds compromise not only abhorrent but a political weakness. Stridency is the coin of the realm. Will the 2020 election results change this trajectory? Will the people’s business take precedent over the party’s agenda?
Though the Republican Party has demonstrated, in my view, a systematic disregard for our democratic norms, should the counter response be of a similar vein? To answer in the affirmative is to believe one’s personal desires are synonymous with America’s interest overall. Is that not the same preposterous belief that contributed to the current state?
A single election, regardless of the eventual outcome, will not cure what ails America. The institutional guardrails designed to contain America’s radical idea must be rebuilt and fortified by an ongoing commitment, not a reactionary impulse built on four years of frustration that eventually lulls one back into hibernation.
Maybe, as far as republics go, the expiration date has passed on the American experiment. The historical shelf life for republican forms of government is not long. This would certainly be the case if revenge has been granted a permanent seat at the table of our democratic republic. It is to be unfamiliar with the axiom: “Before you embark on a journey of revenge, dig two graves.”
If we remove the faces of the individuals that ran for political office this year, we are left with an overriding question: How bad do we want the republic to survive?
Answer that question by only invoking one’s own vision of America is to acknowledge one is part of the problem. It is to hold, arguably, the American experiment’s most radical pursuit of pluralism in disregard.
Pluralism grapples with how myriad cultures such as religion, race, orientation, gender and ethnicity coexist. It is inextricably linked to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. Throughout America’s history, pluralism has often been pursued without a roadmap or a plan. It is one of those concepts that sounds like a magnificent undertaking in theory, until it’s time for implementation.
What makes America unique is the radical vision to form a nation based on liberty and equality, along with the elasticity to methodically pursue the uncomfortable change.
But as the demographics change, the toxins of homogenization seek to make one last stand, while the emerging pluralism, hampered by shackles of apathy and revenge, seek to exert its growing strength.
If this binary battle is waged along the aforementioned lines, America will lose. Any expectation that the 2020 election was to somehow stand proxy for this encounter demonstrates a profound naivety.
Though many hold that America is better than what it currently displays, that’s only true if we possess the courage to demonstrate it.
The Rev. Byron Williams (byron@publicmorality.org), a writer and the host of “The Public Morality” on WSNC 90.5, lives in Winston-Salem.
