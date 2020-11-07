Byron Williams: Rebuilding the democratic guardrails

Maybe, as far as republics go, the expiration date has passed on the American experiment. The historical shelf life for republican forms of government is not long. This would certainly be the case if revenge has been granted a permanent seat at the table of our democratic republic. It is to be unfamiliar with the axiom: “Before you embark on a journey of revenge, dig two graves.”

If we remove the faces of the individuals that ran for political office this year, we are left with an overriding question: How bad do we want the republic to survive?

Answer that question by only invoking one’s own vision of America is to acknowledge one is part of the problem. It is to hold, arguably, the American experiment’s most radical pursuit of pluralism in disregard.

Pluralism grapples with how myriad cultures such as religion, race, orientation, gender and ethnicity coexist. It is inextricably linked to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. Throughout America’s history, pluralism has often been pursued without a roadmap or a plan. It is one of those concepts that sounds like a magnificent undertaking in theory, until it’s time for implementation.

What makes America unique is the radical vision to form a nation based on liberty and equality, along with the elasticity to methodically pursue the uncomfortable change.