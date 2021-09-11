Byron Williams: Rendering sovereignty rights obsolete

A democratic-republican form of government can only thrive when the public morality is deemed superior to one’s privately held view of morality. Otherwise, it risks becoming a theocracy by a different name.

The Texas abortion law is another illustration that the journey can be more important than the destination. Sometimes the American experiment demands that we support issues based on the congruence with the country’s overarching values that we might otherwise oppose. No cause can be so moral that it is achieved by immoral methods.

It is not enough to support the Texas law because one opposes abortion. To do so is to support the radical manner that sovereignty is being altered. In spite of the cacophony emanating from public discourse, the issue is not how one feels about the efficacy of abortion, but, rather, can subjective morality trump sovereignty?

The uniqueness of the American narrative demands at times on public support for issues with which one may personally disagree. Recent polling demonstrates there is support not only for a woman’s right to choose an abortion, but specifically upholding Roe. What might a poll look like if it were instead framed in terms of the erosion of individual sovereignty?

This is the concern raised when the court gave aid and comfort to the Texas abortion law by denying the injunction. For some, it meant the sovereignty of women of child-bearing age was on the table for debate.

The Rev. Byr on Williams (byron@publicmorality.org), a writer and the host of “The Public Morality” on WSNC 90.5, lives in Winston-Salem.