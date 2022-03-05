Byron Williams: Resistance and time are on Ukraine’s side

With each passing day, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine morphs deeper into guerilla warfare — advantage Ukraine. Wars of attrition often do not bode well for invading powers. Great Britain vs. America (1775-1783), United States vs. Vietnam (1955-1975) and the Soviet Union vs. Afghanistan (1979-1989) are examples of military powers getting bogged down in wars of attrition.

As the conflict drags on, traditional metrics such as casualty disparity and land acquired become less relevant. Time becomes the ally of the underdog.

The Russian time clock has been further reduced by the “unprecedented” sanctions instituted by Western nations opposed to Putin’s naked aggression. In spite of the reactionary musings of armchair pundits, there was very little that could have been done to prevent Putin from invading Ukraine.

But as Jessica Brandt of the Brookings Institution offered, the plan championed by President Biden and other allies has been to “introduce friction into Putin’s plans and limit his room for maneuver.”