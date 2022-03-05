Byron Williams: Resistance and time are on Ukraine’s side

There’s nothing like a good ol’ Russian invasion to recall the days of the Cold War. That was a time when there was no daylight, at least not publicly, between the two major political parties when it came to Soviet Union aggression.
Cold War propaganda became an indispensable ally toward the passage of landmark civil rights legislation of the 1960s. Global images of the violence emanating from Jim Crow segregation undercut America’s message touting the virtues of democratic rule.
For 32 years, the Cold War languished in our historical rearview mirror — mere remnants of a bygone era. America’s 2022 reaction to Russian aggression in Ukraine, though largely in agreement, is not uniformly so.
Writing for The Week, Catherine Garcia recently offered:
“Russian state media personalities are lauding Russian President Vladimir Putin and his order to send troops to two separatist regions of eastern Ukraine, and using commentary from Fox News host Tucker Carlson and former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to further support his actions.”
During the height of the Cold War, it would have been unfathomable to imagine that the words of a “journalist” and former secretary of state would be used to justify Soviet Union aggression. But here we are.
The history of invading Russia is one fraught with disaster, and that was before it became a nuclear super power. It is therefore difficult to accept Putin’s national security concerns, as it relates to the need to reestablish Ukraine as a Russian satellite.
If Russia’s invasion were to conclude at the time of this writing, the best-case scenario would most likely be the establishment of a 1940 Vichy-type government or something akin to the 1938 Munich Agreement that permitted German annexation of the Sudetenland in western Czechoslovakia. Both options are hardly ideal; but this is a fast-moving story that renders any writing antiquated by the time of completion.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky demonstrates Churchillian-like valor as he urges his people to oppose the Russian aggression orchestrated by Putin.
But as Mark Twain offered, “History doesn't repeat itself, but it often rhymes.” Is Russia invading Ukraine the historical equivalent to Germany rolling into Poland in 1939? Is this the Cold War 2.0? It is difficult to find the overlapping historical analogy beyond the aggressive nature to acquire more land, which lurks at the heart of most wars since the recording of human history.
The yet-to-be answered question remains: How much time does Putin have to meet his objectives?
With each passing day, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine morphs deeper into guerilla warfare — advantage Ukraine. Wars of attrition often do not bode well for invading powers. Great Britain vs. America (1775-1783), United States vs. Vietnam (1955-1975) and the Soviet Union vs. Afghanistan (1979-1989) are examples of military powers getting bogged down in wars of attrition.
As the conflict drags on, traditional metrics such as casualty disparity and land acquired become less relevant. Time becomes the ally of the underdog.
The Russian time clock has been further reduced by the “unprecedented” sanctions instituted by Western nations opposed to Putin’s naked aggression. In spite of the reactionary musings of armchair pundits, there was very little that could have been done to prevent Putin from invading Ukraine.
But as Jessica Brandt of the Brookings Institution offered, the plan championed by President Biden and other allies has been to “introduce friction into Putin’s plans and limit his room for maneuver.”
That the sanctions will be pernicious on the Russian people (they will also hurt American consumers) will most likely have no bearing on Putin, but sanctions in the long term make it difficult for him to finance his megalomania, which further reduces his time to meet any on-the-ground military objectives.
Military conflicts often appear more enticing in the planning stages than the actual application. On paper, the betting money is clearly with Russia, but what’s on paper cannot calibrate the resolve of Ukrainians, having already drunk from the well of self-determination.
Hopefully the collective opposition to the Russian invasion will suffice. Any negotiations that produce results reminiscent of Vichy or the Munich Agreement become a win for Putin and the cause of authoritarian rule.
Time will reveal how this crisis ultimately ends. But in spite of Putin’s strongman posturing, and desires to reintroduce Russia’s sphere of influence in the region, time may not be on his side.
The Rev. Byron Williams (byron@publicmorality.org), a writer and the host of "The Public Morality" on WSNC 90.5, lives in Winston-Salem.