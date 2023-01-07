Byron Williams: Santos walks the lonely halls of Congress

Well, that was awkward. It was the first day on the job for the representative-elect currently known as George Santos. As he walked through halls of the Capitol, Santos was already tainted with the scarlet letter “L” (liar) on his forehead.

When Santos stood to vote for Kevin McCarthy for House speaker, a member of the House reportedly yelled out “liar” in Spanish.

I almost felt sorry for Santos, pursued by reporters, sitting alone on the House floor. Santos has managed to ostracize himself before taking a tough vote or making a controversial speech on the House floor.

A far cry from “Mr. Smith Goes to Washington,” Santos was elected in part, if not in totality, because of his lies. To be fair, Santos refers to the statements in question as “embellishments.”

An embellishment attempts to make the story more interesting by adding elements that are not true. For example, if I said I scored 44 points in my final high school basketball game when I actually scored 36, that would be an embellishment.

But if, when on the campaign trail running for a seat in the House of Representatives I said, as did Santos, that I worked at Citigroup, graduated from Baruch College, had grandparents who fled the Nazis and was Jewish, and none of that was true, those would be lies.

My personal favorite occurred when Santos went into damage control, attempting to clear the record of his myriad falsities. Santos admitted he was not Jewish, as he claimed during the campaign, but rather “Jew-ish.” As Tennessee Williams wrote in “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof,” Santos’ statements included the “powerful and obnoxious odor of mendacity.”

Granted, these endless drops of new information do not help Santos’ cause to remain in the House. He is already under the shadow of active investigations by federal and local prosecutors into potential criminal activity during his congressional campaigns. There are apparently additional nefarious drips that were previously unknown.

According to Brazilian authorities, Santos was involved in a 2008 stolen checkbook matter. In 2010, Santos admitted to stealing the checkbook. The case had been suspended because police were unable to locate him. Did he assume that running for the House of Representatives would not create a high enough profile for Brazilian authorities to notice or care about 12 years later?

As a culture, we take great pleasure in kicking someone when they’re down. Santos is the unfortunate victim of indiscretion … well, maybe more than that. Here are several contributions Santos chose not to cite during the campaign:

Lincoln, in his Gettysburg Address originally wrote: “Eighty-seven years ago America was founded,” but it was Santos who took his red editing pen and changed the opening lines to read: “Fourscore and seven years ago our fathers brought forth, on this continent, a new nation, conceived in liberty, and dedicated to the proposition that all men are created equal.”

In spite of the disorganization, confusion and faulty implementation that marred the initial phases of the landings at Normandy, it was Santos’ vision that paved the way for D-Day on June 6, 1944.

It was the life of Santos that inspired film director Quentin Tarantino to create the role of Donny “The Bear Jew” Donowitz in the film “Inglorious Basterds.” Donowitz received his nickname by the particularly brutal manner by which he executed Nazi soldiers. Had Santos shared any of the aforementioned historical contributions to America, voters in New York’s 3rd congressional district would have found them implausible. Santos used “embellishments” to appear similar to the average voters of his district. If one would not believe that he worked for Citigroup or loaned his campaign in excess of $700,000 with no visible means of income, accepting his other historical contributions would clearly be nonstarters.

But somewhere between the fictional characters Elmer Gantry and Chauncey Gardner, Rep.-elect George Santos was created. And like his fictional antecedents, Santos is a character legitimized by a willful suspension of disbelief.

The drips emanating from the spigot of deceit were present before Santos’ election. But the requisite number of voters in the 3rd district saw what they needed to see. Assuming Santos’ lies were not made public, he might be looked upon as a rising star in the Republican Party.

If Santos is allowed to complete his term, it would reflect badly on American democracy. There is deceit and there is deceit; Santos is the latter.