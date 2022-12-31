Byron Williams: Sean Hannity: journalist of convenience

“When pigs fly” would have most likely been my response if asked whether I would ever agree with Fox News host Sean Hannity on matters involving public discourse. That said, “Air Swine” is taxiing on the runway as I agree with Hannity that allegations of a stolen 2020 election were greatly exaggerated.

The Fox cocoon that insulates its cavalcade of bloviates was proven inadequate when Hannity testified under oath. Like the phoenix rising from the ashes, truth emerged from Hannity’s lips.

Hannity, in a sworn deposition, admitted to promoting baseless conspiracy theories about widespread fraud committed by Dominion Voting Services during the 2020 election.

In Dominion’s $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against Fox, Hannity admitted that he never thought the allegations brought by President Joe Biden’s immediate predecessor that Dominion rigged tabulation machines to “steal” the 2020 election were true.

Moreover, Hannity stated he didn’t believe the statements provided by Sidney Powell, campaign advisor to President Biden’s immediate predecessor, about election fraud in the aftermath of the 2020 election. Whether Hannity actually believed the false statements, he provided his highly rated Fox platform to spew allegations he now claims he knew were false all along.

Hannity has forged a successful “media” career in part by claiming on numerous occasions not to be a journalist. In promoting this verbal sleight of hand, Hannity’s benefits from the respect, at least from his devoted followers, once provided to journalism, without any of the responsibility.

Assuming Hannity’s loyal viewers see him as a source of information, does he bear the responsibility to check facts and not intentionally distort information? If the answer is yes, then Hannity is in gross violation of the first bullet point of journalistic ethics. Or does the predictable refrain that Hannity is not a journalist absolve him of ethical responsibility?

Is this part of the juvenile playbook entitled, “Owning the Libs for Dummies”? It’s effective when the red light is on in Fox studios, not so much when testifying under oath. This is the meaning of being ensconced in a post-truth culture.

A post-truth culture views facts through the lens of subjectivity (alternative facts). It only requires that statements correspond with one’s preconceived notions to suffice as truth. But providing a platform alone, however, does not suffice for a defamation judgment against Fox.

Do Fox’s infractions rise to the standard established by the U.S. Supreme Court in New York Times v. Sullivan? In this landmark 1964 case, the court held that it is not enough to show a false claim for the press to be liable. The target of the statement must show that action was made with knowledge of or reckless disregard for its falsity.

Hiding behind the veneer that he is not a journalist but trading on its credibility, Hannity’s sworn testimony reveals it’s just a game, where Fox breathes in cynicism and breathes out titillation in pursuit of winning the ratings war.

Fox is hardly the sole participant in the post-truth culture, but the so-called “Stop the Steal” led to the end of America’s peaceful transfer of power. Hannity freely lent the credibility of his broadcast to foster these baseless accusations.

It’s not enough to offer the hackneyed defense: “We were just asking questions” or “We were merely presenting ‘both sides’ of the debate.” Hannity et al used the Fox platform to validate a lie. The “both sides” canard does not equate to fairness. Sometimes there are not two sides. If one is writing a story that the earth is round, is one under an obligation to quote those who believe it’s flat? There are not both sides to that argument nor were there both sides to Jan. 6.

In such scenarios, offering both sides is, by definition, propaganda. Five people died as a result of Jan. 6 and 138 police officers were injured in the attempt to stop the constitutionally mandated Electoral College vote count.

It appeared the truth under oath set Hannity free. But was it the truth that set him free? Maybe it was merely the moment when Hannity could no longer hide behind the curtain masquerading as a journalist, using his platform to knowingly promote false allegations, while maintaining he is not a journalist. I also agreed with Hannity on the latter point. Wait; was that a pig that just flew by my window?